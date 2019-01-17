YEAR IN REVIEW: Michelle Landry delivers for Capricornia

AFTER another big year representing Capricornia, The Morning Bulletin approached the federal member Michelle Landry's office to find out what her highlights were from 2018 and to obtain a comprehensive list what she had delivered for our region. They kindly obliged.

2018 has been a busy but extremely productive year for the hard working federal member for Capricornia, Michelle Landry.

Michelle's career reached new heights through 2018, starting the year as a humble backbencher before soon being elected by her colleagues to serve as Chief Whip of the National Party.

Later then in August, Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack asked Michelle to serve as Assistant Minister for Families and Children; a role she has taken great interest and enthusiasm in.

Having their local member serve within the Morrison Ministry hands the people of Capricornia a great opportunity as their concerns get placed front-and-centre of the nation's decision makers.

One of Michelle's greatest achievements in 2018 was securing an extra $46 million bringing the total to $176 million in Federal Funding for Rookwood Weir.

"The Federal Government finally got the Queensland Government on board to build Rookwood Weir,” Ms Landry said.

"The long fight was worth it. I am passionate about securing water infrastructure, supporting agriculture and creating jobs for Capricornia.

"This project will double farming output in the Fitzroy Basin and create more than 2,000 jobs.”

Whilst Michelle has taken on extra responsibility as Assistant Minister this hasn't stopped her from fighting for Capricornia in parliament. Indeed, since her promotion, she has worked hard to secure major funding for transformative projects for Central Queensland.

Thanks to Michelle's tireless work for CQ, the region has seen recent announcements that will help deliver a new age of prosperity for the region.

Even the editor of The Morning Bulletin Frazer Pearce has mentioned the optimism that permeates the streets of Rockhampton right now as these major projects approach.

Projects that will keep flood-prone suburbs of Rocky high and dry, give Central Queenslanders better access to the region's primary hospital, keep 3,000 trucks off our city streets each day, and keep CQ open for business; rain, hail, or shine.

With the $352 million Rookwood Weir project, upgrade of the Bruce Highway northern access, worth $120 million, and the $75 million duplication of the Capricorn Highway between Gracemere and Rockhampton all set to begin construction, Central Queensland is staring down the barrel of a bumper year for jobs growth.

Add to this the nearly $2 billion to be spent on upgrading the Shoalwater Bay Training facility and building the Rockhampton Ring Road and the next few years are looking very promising indeed.

None of these projects gained funding by accident though and all are testament of Michelle Landry's hard work and perseverance.

Michelle always fights for more and better local jobs and for the infrastructure Central Queenslanders deserve. Her work has not yet ended as she continues to go above and beyond for her electorate.

Capricornians can look forward to 2019 being a year of real delivery as major projects begin to have their effect on the economic landscape.

"Projects like the Northern Entrance works on the Bruce Highway, Rookwood Weir, and the duplication of the Capricorn Highway between Gracemere and Rockhampton promise not only improved infrastructure but hundreds of new jobs for the region.” Ms Landry said.

"2019 certainly looks to be full of exciting prospects as the economic revolution of CQ begins in earnest.

"There will be so many projects and so many jobs, the biggest problem we will likely have is getting enough workers locally. Not a bad problem to have and work has begun to see that the region works together to make this period as prosperous to locals as possible.

"I am looking forward to seeing CQ continue to grow and move forward and will keep working extra hard for Central Queenslanders and the jobs they need and the infrastructure they deserve.”