Curragh coal mine closed indefinitely after employee death
News

Year on from tragedy: Charges considered over CQ mine death

Melanie Whiting
14th Jan 2021 5:00 AM
Prosecution action is being considered over the tragic death of an experienced tyre fitter at a Blackwater mine just over a year ago.

Goondiwindi man Donald Rabbitt, 33, was just minutes from the end of his shift on January 12, 2020 when tragedy struck, etching his name into the shameful history of mining deaths that have rocked the region.

Mr Rabbitt was working in the maintenance department at Curragh mine when he became trapped under a piece of heavy machinery.

He suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

A year on from the terrible incident, Mr Rabbitt’s family is still waiting for closure and answers.

Goondiwindi man Donald Rabbitt was killed at Blackwater's Curragh mine on January 12, 2020.
A spokeswoman for the Office of the Work Health and Safety Prosecutor said Resources Safety and Health Queensland had asked its team to consider prosecution action over the death.

“The OWHSP has not yet made a decision in the matter,” the spokeswoman said.

“Action other than prosecution is a matter for the regulator, RSHQ.”

A spokesman for Curragh mine owner, Coronado Global Resources, said it was not appropriate to comment on the matter while the Mines Inspectorate’s investigation was ongoing.

“The anniversary of Donald’s death was marked at all Coronado facilities in Australia and in the US with production ceasing for a period at Curragh to allow for reflection and safety discussions with our teams,” he said.

“We acknowledge the significant impact this incident has had on Donald’s family, loved ones and colleagues and we again express our deepest sympathies to Donald’s family and co-workers at this time.”

Donald Rabbitt, 33.
