Yearling sale doubt as vendors move on

MOVING ON: Dululu thoroughbred breeder Susan Peddle can't afford to wait for a decision to be made on the future of this year's Capricornia Yearling Sale in Rockhampton.

THE 2020 Capricornia Yearling Sale is in danger of collapsing with some vendors not able to wait to see if a reconvened event will take place.

Long-time Central Queensland thoroughbred breeder Susan Peddle was set to offer five yearlings at the April 5 auction in Rockhampton, but after news this week of its postponement due to the coronavirus crisis, she is looking to sell her stock through other mediums including social media and online auction sites.

Fellow CQ breeders Kerrod Smyth and Ray Coyne, both experienced veterans at the caper, said they were also looking at offloading their yearlings through alternate platforms.

Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon this week said the postponement of the 2020 sale would be reviewed again by May 29.

He said that one possibility could be staging the sale after August, by which time all yearlings would be two-year-olds.

But Ms Peddle, who is based at Dululu, said she and many other breeders who had already outlaid significant amounts of money to get yearlings sale-ready for April, could not wait around for something that might not even eventuate while continuing to pay expenses.

“I can’t hold onto the yearlings, I have bills to pay,” Ms Peddle said.

“And the later on in the year you go, the harder it will get, because I’ve got foals to start weaning in the next two months.

“Then you’re looking at coming into breeding season.

“These yearlings are not like cars where you can just park them up for a little while.”

Alton Downs breeder Mr Smyth, who operates Laurel Glen Equine Centre, was set to offer three yearlings at this year’s Capricornia Yearling Sale.

He is considering retaining one of those to race himself as he holds a trainer’s licence, but he said the other two were very marketable propositions that he could enter into online auctions.

“I was talking to the president of the Thoroughbred Breeders Queensland Association Basil Nolan and he used a good analogy - once you’ve given yearlings 100 days’ feed, they’re a bit like a box of ripe tomatoes, you really have to sell them because they’re ready now or they’ll go off,” Mr Smyth said.

“And you can’t feed them forever.”

Mr Smyth said although it would be the best outcome for Rockhampton racing, he had huge doubts about whether a reconvened sale would work.

“The yearlings prepared for the April sale would need to be let down and reprepared,” he said.

“Is there enough money in them to do that at a sale like Rockhampton, perhaps not, because we trade on a low sale average anyway, and it’s the most expensive sale to go to (vendor nomination fees) so the margins are very low.”

Mr Smyth said his horses would be well placed in an online auction.

“Lot 51, a Spill The Beans filly, since the catalogue has come out has had her two-year-old three-quarter sister, Rock My Wand, run two thirds and a second for Matthew Smith at Randwick and Rosehill.

“I’d be able to put her on an online medium and sell her, and I need to sell because that’s part of our income to go (breed) again.

“I can only retain and train the surplus, I can’t keep them all, and my Foxwedge colt is an absolute ripper, so he would sell on an online medium also.”

Alton Downs-based breeder Mr Coyne, of Stewart Park Stud, was looking to sell the Altius yearling filly he had entered in the Rocky sale through another medium.

“Like most of the breeders, we probably need to move these yearlings on because they just sit in the yard and you don’t know what to do with them,” he said.

“The purpose of breeding is to sell, so I’ll have to explore other options to move my one yearling on.”

The mentioned vendors are happy to take enquiries on all of their yearlings - Ms Peddle (4937 1488); Mr Smyth (0438 341 062) and Mr Coyne (0407 039 213).