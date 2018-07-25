Menu
The Mitsubishi Mirage ES rated the most economical car to keep on the road at just under $6000.
Motoring

Yearly costs add up...how much does you car cost to run?

Grant Edwards
by
25th Jul 2018 10:12 AM

RUNNING a car can cost up to $21,500 a year.

Motoring body, RACQ, has just released its annual vehicle costs survey, with the Mitsubishi Mirage ES rated the most economical car to keep on the road at just under $6000.

The most expensive petrol-powered machine was the Toyota LandCruiser V8 at $19,527.

Early adopters of electric cars are paying the price of technology, with The Tesla Model X costing a staggering $21,570 each year. The most ecomomical of the electric offerings was the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV at $13,476.

Experts examined 139 popular vehicles - taking into account all expenses associated with normal private car ownership including, interest, fuel, new tyres, servicing, insurance, government charges and depreciation.

CLICK HERE TO SEE HOW YOUR CAR RATES

RACQ Head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said the report highlighted savings of thousands of dollars each year if motorists either downsized or sought the cheapest in class.

"Drivers can save a lot of money by making informed choices when buying a car," Mr Spalding said.

"If you want a particular class of vehicle, look for the cheapest to own and operate in that class and in some cases, you could pocket as much as $125 extra a week."

 

The V8-powered versions of the Toyota LandCruiser have been rated the most expensive to run by the RACQ.
Mr Spalding said increased registration and fuel costs had driven up the price of car ownership.

"Queenslanders fork out the most in registration and licensing fees which have skyrocketed nearly 15 per cent in the last four years," he said.

"Unleaded petrol prices jumped almost 10 cents a litre on average this year, and the often-forgotten vehicle depreciation factor can really sting at resale time."

cars news mitsubishi mirage motoring racq running costs toyota landcruiser
The Sunshine Coast Daily

