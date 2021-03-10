Menu
‘YEARS OF ABUSE’: The depth of TV host’s Meghan obsession

10th Mar 2021 8:54 AM

Piers Morgan has departed Good Morning Britain after his on-air row with a colleague over his public attacks on Meghan Markle.

British TV presenter  Morgan has abruptly left his job on the ITV show Good Morning Britain following the backlash against his vociferous criticism of Meghan Markle.

He was certainly a prolific Meghan critic - on his high-profile morning TV gig, regularly on social media, and also in his other role as a Daily Mail columnist.

Screenshots circulating on Twitter today show just how many column inches Morgan has filled in recent years with scathing attacks on Meghan and Harry:

Piers Morgan slammed for Meghan obsession
Piers Morgan slammed for Meghan obsession

In case you don't have a magnifying glass handy, here's a brief sample of the headlines above:

"Harry and Meghan are grasping, selfish, deluded Royal Hustlers"

"Harry and Meghan should stop behaving like whiny spoiled brats"

"Harry and Meghan are the world's most tone-deaf, hypocritical, narcissistic, deluded, whiny brats"

"Meghan Markle is a ruthless social climbing actress"

…and on it goes. Remember, Morgan freely admits this vendetta began when Meghan "ghosted" him after they'd previously chatted on social media and met up just before she started dating Harry.

As Lisa Wilkinson puts it:

More Stories

