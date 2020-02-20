YEE-HAW! Kleier leads team Australia to Global Cup success

BULLRIDING: Team Australia had a great weekend at the Global Cup Arlington, Texas. Aaron Kleier (centre.)

BULL RIDING: Clermont export and PBR Team Australia member Aaron Kleier has had his best outing yet during his US tour.

During the Winstar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup in Arlington, Texas, Kleier managed to post the best rides of the Australian team placing him fourth overall.

This saw the young rider add 168.75 ride points to his total while taking home a cool $13,062.

The Australian team finished second overall to the USA.

Kleier was the first to saddle up on the world ranked bull, The Tickler where he posted an impressive 84.25.

Of his three rides of the event, he was only bucked undertime in the last round - only after posting two scores impressive enough for a near-podium finish.

Countryman Lachlan Richard posted the teams’ best score of 88.5 which compensated for being bucked undertime in three of four rides.

New South Welshman Nathan Burtenshaw also posted an 87-point ride as his only score, further bolstering the team score.

Arguably without Kleier’s consistency, the entire team would not have ranked as well as it did.

Kleier congratulated the American team on winning the cup.

“Massive efforts by my fellow Aussies teammates for coming in second by just 9.25 points behind,” he said.

“(I’m) Proud to be part of the Australian team.”

Kleier thanked his friends, family and followers for their ongoing support.

The Clermont boy is now ranked number 16 in the Professional world ranks.