YEEHAW: Miriam Vale rodeo back with a bang for 2021

Thomas Vella, 12, Brayden Jasinski, 12, Tyler Jasinski, 8 and Noah Jasinski, 11 at the 2019 Miriam Vale Rodeo on 11 May 2019.

One of Miriam Vale’s most famous events will make a triumphant return to the rural limelight in 2021 after COVID-19 cancelled it last year.

The Miriam Vale Rodeo will return to it’s home at the Miriam Vale showgrounds for the 65th time in its history from 8am on May 1.

Miriam Vale Rodeo president Lynelle Dingle said the rodeo was a chance for the town to showcase what it had to offer.

“Its just a great community event with a great committee that has stuck behind it with some committee members serving us for over 50 years,” Ms Dingle said.

“Rodeos will never die as far as I’m concerned.”

The MVR format will not differ from events gone by, with the junior rodeo in the morning for the kids to get stuck into before the adults take over and step up.

“Juniors will go about lunch time and then the open rodeo will begin which has everything from bulls, horses, mini bulls and even some comedy acts from the clowns,” Ms Dingle said.

“It will be a full-on day from start to finish full of action-packed fun.”

The MVR is scheduled to wrap up around 9pm on May 1, however, the fun does not stop there with food vendors, free camping and live entertainment for all to enjoy.

Ms Dingle said the venue was so special to the community and was always cherished by visitors to the event.

“It has always been run there (at the showgrounds), we have done some amazing work to the arena and the yards over previous years to get it up to the safety standard,” she said.

Ms Dingle had a very simplistic message for those who were on the fence about whether or not to attend this year’s MVR.

“Come on down, bring your family and enjoy what we have to offer in the country.”

