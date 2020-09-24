Yelling man punched sign near medical centre

NICHOLAS Craig Schuh was yelling and swearing near the taxi rank at Stockland Rockhampton when he punched and kicked a sign many times.

Schuh pleaded guilty on September 18 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of public nuisance and one of unauthorised dealings with shop goods.

Police prosecutor Ignus Schoeman said Schuh was at Stockland Rockhampton at 9am on April 14, at the taxi rank, yelling and swearing which was observed by shoppers.

He said Schuh moved to being outside Mandalay Medical Centre where he punched and kicked a sign multiple times.

When police caught up with Schuh, he told them he was angry associates of his were ‘using him’.

Later in the year, Schuh attended Family Bargain at Northside Plaza and took USB charge cords and a USB hub from the shelf, placed it down his pants and left the store when the manager was busy with customers at 1.30pm on May 2.

The offence was captured on CCTV.

Police caught up with Schuh having an altercation with a female outside Centrelink, down the road from the plaza.

Mr Schoeman said Schuh told police he wanted the charger as his phone had a flat battery, and he didn’t have the money to pay for the charger.

Schuh was fined $600 and ordered to pay restitution of $35. Convictions were recorded.