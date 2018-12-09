Paris burns: ’ultra-violent’ mobs

People light flares as they take part in the demonstration of the yellow vests near Champs-Elysees avenue. Picture: Getty

Paris is once again a city under siege, as thousands of riot police continue to clash with protesters in the nation's worst urban riots in decades.

For the fourth weekend in a row, protesters gathered along the iconic Champs-Elysees boulevard, with some hurling projectiles at police who responded with tear gas, water cannons and stun grenades.

An injured protester is helped away during the 'yellow vests' demonstration near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Picture: Getty

As night fell, the number of arrests rose to more than 500, with more than 30 people injured including three police officers.

Authorities said an estimated 31,000 protesters had turned out across France for the "day of rage".

If the number is correct, the protesters were vastly outnumbered by police, with 89,000 gendarmes and riot police deployed across the country, including 8000 in central Paris alone.

However, up to 25,000 people also marched through Paris urging greater action on climate change, despite fears that their protest would be scuppered by "yellow vest" demonstrations.

US President Donald Trump, who is having a spat with Mr Macron over comments about a European army, took to Twitter to claim protesters were chanting "we want Trump.''

Authorities had prepared for the Saturday rally by sending in 10 armoured vehicles, and closing tourist attractions such as the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre museum, the two opera houses and the Grand Palace. Four soccer matches were cancelled.

Shops were boarded up along the Champs-Elysees to prevent the looting seen last week when tens of thousands of people joined the "gilets jaunes'' - meaning yellow vests, for the high-visibility vests the protesters are wearing - in a rampage down the boulevard.

A teargas canister falls among demonstrators wearing yellow vests. Picture: AP

Riot police in bulletproof vests and helmets are manning barricades set up around landmarks such as the Arc de Triomphe, France's military memorial, which was defaced by protesters last week, and the Elysee Palace has been sealed off.

Most of those arrested - more than 500 according to the French government - were charged with carrying items that could be used as projectiles, with police searching all those arriving at the protest zone near the Champs-Elysees.

Police and groups of protesters were fighting running battles in the streets, with protesters hurling rocks and attempting to throw tear gas canisters back at police.

Small fires were lit and makeshift barricades established along the streets.

The protests started a month ago in response to plans by President Macron to raise an environmental tax on diesel.

The yellow vests are the safety vests that all French motorists are required to carry in their cars.

President Macron caved in this week, suspending, then abandoning, the proposed tax rises.

But the protests have morphed into a wider anti-Macron campaign, with students joining the campaign in protest at education costs.

The president's rapid attempts to reform the sluggish French labour market, and what is perceived as his highhanded manner in rarely appearing in public to explain his reforms, have infuriated many particularly in rural and regional France.

Interior minister Christophe Castaner had warned of "ultra-violent" people joining the riots, just days after tax offices across the country were stormed and petrol-bombed - with one confrontation leading to a protester ramming his tractor into a local government building.

Authorities also said alt-right hooligans had infiltrated the protests and were responsible for much of the violence, which has seen hundreds of police injured.

Four people have died in the protests including two in vehicle accidents at illegal roadblocks set up by the yellow vests in regional France.

Journalists at the scene reported less violence than last Saturday, with many protesters attempting to sit down on the Champs-Elysees to demonstrate peacefully, but hundreds of others clashed with police.

Clouds of tear gas floated down the famed shopping boulevard and central Paris resembled a ghost town as tourists stayed away and residents fled.

In Lille, in northern France, the city council spent the day cleaning up from a protest which left the central city strewn with rubbish.

In Toulouse, in the south, a student protest earlier in the week ended with cars being burned in the streets.

President Macron has acknowledged the mayhem only briefly in public, with statements from the G20 in Argentina, although he later visited police and firefighters to thank them for their response for last week's mayhem.

His aides say he will make an address to the nation this week, confronting head-on the most serious challenge to his premiership since his election in 2017.