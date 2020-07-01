Yeppen ‘buggy bandit’ under investigation

A golfer drives her buggy along the Yeppen trail on Tuesday morning

A Rockhampton woman will likely receive a warning after she drove her golf buggy along the Yeppen Lagoon Trail Tuesday morning.

She was photographed adjacent to Diggers Park around 7.30am, after she nearly ran into a man walking his dog.

“Nearly lost my dog to a golf buggy,” the gentleman said.

The woman was also seen driving through the Botanic Gardens, presumably on her way to the golf course on Ann Street Extended.

Yeppen Lagoon trail is a popular attraction for walkers with prams and dogs.

Doug Scott from GM Community Services confirmed it was no place for golf buggies.

“Public vehicle access along Yeppen and Murray Lagoons is prohibited,” he said

“This issue has been referred to Local Laws and is currently being investigated.”