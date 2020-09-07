Yeppoon $38m CBD development to still go ahead
THE REDEVELOPMENT of Yeppoon’s Station Quarter is still moving ahead behind the scenes during COVID-19 times.
Queensland company Silverstone Developments signed on to purchase the 2.4 hectare former heritage rail station in March.
The company was chosen from a national tender process which stipulated they were to work with council on proposing a high-quality mixed-use retail and commercial space.
It is understood applicants had to submit a concept masterplan and a further detailed submission once short-listed.
The Morning Bulletin spoke with Silverstone Developments and said they were working through the planning processes and were hoping to share exciting news shortly.
Silverstone Developments will submit a development application to Livingstone Shire Council in due course.
The project has been estimated to cost $38 million.
The development will compliment recent work funded by the state government on the building and extensions of the Pineapple Coast Rail Trail.
