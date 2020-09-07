Menu
Concept design image for the Yeppoon Station Quarter.
Business

Yeppoon $38m CBD development to still go ahead

Vanessa Jarrett
7th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
THE REDEVELOPMENT of Yeppoon’s Station Quarter is still moving ahead behind the scenes during COVID-19 times.

Queensland company Silverstone Developments signed on to purchase the 2.4 hectare former heritage rail station in March.

The former heritage rail station is located in the heart of Yeppoon.
The company was chosen from a national tender process which stipulated they were to work with council on proposing a high-quality mixed-use retail and commercial space.

It is understood applicants had to submit a concept masterplan and a further detailed submission once short-listed.

Highlighted in red is the Yeppoon Station Quarter.
The Morning Bulletin spoke with Silverstone Developments and said they were working through the planning processes and were hoping to share exciting news shortly.

Silverstone Developments will submit a development application to Livingstone Shire Council in due course.

A potential layout of the commercial and retail space.
The project has been estimated to cost $38 million.

The development will compliment recent work funded by the state government on the building and extensions of the Pineapple Coast Rail Trail.

development silverstone devlopmentsyeppon station quarter
