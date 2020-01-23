Yeppoon Ambo brings holistic view

IN GOOD HANDS: Travis Richards has taken the role of Officer in Charge at Yeppoon Ambulance.

YEPPOON Ambulance’s new officer in charge, Travis Richards, is most certainly not new to the job after serving as an Ambulance Officer with Queensland Ambulance Service for the past 24 years.

Travis worked at Yeppoon Ambulance station for 12 years before stepped up to the new role and is looking forward to sharing his own experiences to provide a well balanced and highly functional team.

Starting out as a sheet metal worker in Cairns, Travis had always dreamt of working in a hands-on health worker role.

By chance he saw an advertisement about an information session for cadet ambulance staff which he duly attended.

That was the beginning of a career that has allowed Travis to be in the thick of the action, helping people in their time of need and the father of five wouldn’t change his story for the world.

Travis said helping people is something that is installed deep in his nature and is an attribute he shares with his fellow work mates.

“I think this role attracts people who have a deep desire to help people in need. It is so gratifying to see people come back into the station and thank us for our help. Knowing that we have made a difference in their lives is a lovely feeling,” Travis said.

“There are times where people are not sure if they should ring an Ambulance and I always say, do it, make the call, our operators will assess your situation and it is always better to be safe than sorry.

“When people are unwell or have an injury, it becomes difficult for both the patient and those around them and can at times be very stressful.

“As ambulance officers it is as much our job to care for people’s mental health as it is to care for their physical health and wellbeing.”

Yeppoon Ambulance station now has a staff of 18 with four ambulances on hand 24 hours a day and Travis said with the growing population on the Capricorn Coast their job is getting busier all the time.

“There are many more people in the region than when I first began at Yeppoon Ambulance Station and that means more people seeking our assistance,” he said.

“We take multiple calls during the day and around 4-6 calls each night and I expect that figure to go up as the Coast continues to grow.”

While it is easy to imagine some of the experiences Travis has experienced in his 24 years on the job, he rates an experience in North Queensland as his most memorable.

“I had been called to a job for an older lady who on arrival to the hospital was pronounced dead. There were seven people in the room who all confirmed the lady was deceased,” he said.

“Around 45 minutes later, as we were gathering our equipment and attending to standard procedures, the lady sat up and started talking to me.

“I have never seen anything like it in my life, we were all astounded in the very best possible way.”

Travis said last year’s bushfires were a testament to what a great team he has at Yeppoon Ambulance.

“Everyone was very prepared throughout the fires. We only had the one injury at the beginning of the fires and then after that we treated 16 people for minor issues including smoke related problems,” he said.

“I was very impressed at how all emergency workers operated throughout the fires. No-one took unnecessary risks, everyone worked well together.

“Having experienced many weather and fire disasters in the region, I believe we were well equipped to handle everything we had to face during that time. It is a credit to the local disaster management group.”

When not working or being on call, Travis tutors ambulance officers in training at CQU and likes nothing better than spending time with his family on days off.

“My sons have left home so my wife and I just have the three girls at home now. We love going camping and spending time over on Great Keppel,” Travis said.

“I have recently joined Renegade MMA. I believe exercise is good for everyone for both your physical wellness as well as your personal mental health.

“I am also an avid music lover and play ukulele for a bit of fun.”