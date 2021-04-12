Yeppoon artist bringing taste of Europe, Middle East to CQ

A Central Queensland musician from Europe and the Middle East will bring a bit of her culture to the land down under when she releases her first album in April.

A grant recipient of the Regional Arts Development Fund in Livingstone, Wilma La said the grant provided her with a life-changing and humbling experience to be able to afford to work at a world-class studio with professional people.

“It provided me with a body of work that is an entry ticket to playing at festivals, theatres, and other avenues that cover music doesn’t cut through,” Wilma La said.



“I would like to encourage artists to apply for this grant and I would love to see the local artists thrive.”

Learning from the jazz giants from an early age, she rides across genres with great freedom and joy.

Her music, inspired by love for the ocean, minimalism, spiritual search, and infused with her visual arts background, is a journey to be embarked on with all the senses and an open mind.

Originally from Lithuania, Wilma La has spent 12 years in the Middle East as a full time musician and is thrilled to be sharing her sounds with the Livingstone Shire community at Yeppoon Town Hall on April 24.

“I can’t wait to share the stories that have been inspired by this community: the closeness and support we had through the fires, the love for the ocean, the ups and downs of life – all viewed through a lens of motherhood in all its colours,” Wilma said.

“Exploring music for me is something beyond curiosity. I dive into it, love it, and live it. Each and every song is a piece of my life, a picture of the past, the present or the future, and the shades through which I see my world.

“I love the gift that performing can offer people. A little time away from the worries of the day, even if it is just a couple of hours. Connecting to the audiences, to uplift and inspire.”

Her album Baby Fibonacci is an exploration of time as a nonlinear concept

In this case a Fibonacci spiral, where different life experiences like having a child, plunge us into deeper loops of understanding.

The album was co-produced with Paul Pilsneniks, who worked with Angus and Julia Stone, Powderfinger, and Alanis Morissette.

It features 17 people with music sent across from 5 different countries.

The launch will be at the Yeppoon Town Hall on Normanby Street at 6.30pm on April 24. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here.