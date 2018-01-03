Artist forced to defend new vibrant work of art

The newest artwork from Martin Schlikc (inset) from Mash Designs n the Yeppoon Man Beach has gotten mixed reviews from the community.

VIBRANT coastal artworks have been a common theme brightening up Yeppoon's blank canvas streets but not all locals are happy with the newest addition.

In an effort to diversify the art scene in Yeppoon, local artist Martin Schlick from Mash Designs has painted a three-tier masterpiece on the shores of the Main Beach.

The talented artist, who is responsible for the Yeppoon Kraken on Barry St among others, brought the history of hip-hop graffiti to the small town hoping to gain the attention of locals with bright colours and fonts.

But some have turned their noses up at his creativity saying art needed to have more "symbolism" and they "didn't get it".

"Sorry, you may be very talented but I hate what is happening with all this street art," one commenter said.

"Just don't understand what your tag has to do with Yeppoon main beach," another wrote.

Mr Schlick explained to commenters that art was completely subjective and he was proud to have turned a blank wall into a bright wonderland.

"It can become a space that brings people together, talking, exchanging views, considering better options/ making improvements to what is there," he said.

"It encourages young people to say I can do this, I'm here, I'm part of a community and I want to/ can make a contribution and add to a fantastic, vivid, colourful community."

Mash Designs' newest work is on the shore of Yeppoon Main Beach and will only be available to view for around six weeks.