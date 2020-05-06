Yeppoon artist ‘humbled’ by brazen burglary on main street

Jet James Art Gallery was broken into last night on Yeppoon's main street

CAPRICORN Coast Artist Jet James said he was “humbled” a burglar saw enough value in one of his paintings that it was worth smashing his Anzac Parade shopfront to steal it.

Mr James’ gallery was hit twice last night in the space of an hour in what he initially thought was a random act of vandalism.

About 7pm Tuesday, a man was spotted lobbing a brick through Mr James’ store front but fled immediately.

Mr James said he went and boarded up his shopfront but just an hour later, the alleged offender returned to finish the job.

A man, according to Mr James, again threw a brick through the shop front this time stealing a large painting of a red-tailed cockatoo he said was worth more than $2000.

Despite a recent wave of break-ins in Yeppoon, Mr James said he was confident his business wouldn’t be targeted further.

“It’s on the main street, there’s apartments right above it and a bottle shop next door,” he said.

“A lot of the other break-ins around the corner (James St) were young kids and this one was someone older which is a bit strange.

“It was a very ballsy break in.”

A Queensland Police spokesman said there were no suspects and no charges had been laid in relation to the incident.

The Jet James Art Gallery break-in is the latest in what can only be described as a crime wave in Yeppoon in recent months.

“Stolen paintings are irreplaceable, I can paint another one, but it will never be exactly the same,” Mr James said.

“I guess it’s just another expense for a small business.”