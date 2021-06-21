Yeppoon artist raising money for ‘biggest’ project yet

A Yeppoon artist has launched a fundraising campaign for the “biggest, most detailed drawing” he has completed to date.

Samuel of Samuel J Art is looking for $5,000 on Kickstarter to complete and sell his original artwork, ‘Floral Lion’.

Samuel was born in Rockhampton and grew up in Yeppoon.

He has been selling his art for seven years, often at markets on the Capricorn Coast.

“I always wanted to make a living out of it,” he said.

“After doing a carpentry apprenticeship, I finished that, and started doing art and selling it.”

The Floral Lion sketch.

Samuel expects it will take another two months to finish his lion piece.

He has applied the floral motif to other animals in the past, including a horse, elephant, and turtle.

“I’ve always liked to draw animals,” Samuel said.

“I start with one style and then I’ll go through a heap of animals playing with that style.

“My latest that I’m working on is the floral style. One of the drawings I did before, a koala, used fully Aussie plants and flowers, including the Byfield fern.”

He said he spent months getting his lion to the sketch stage, after which he needs to ink, digitise, and colour the piece.

The project only continues if the Kickstarter goal is reached.

More of Samuel’s work is available on his website.

