Yeppoon artist to showcase eco-friendly pieces at festival

THREE different paintings capturing the beauty of the Capricorn Coast: all created to not only preserve a piece of Yeppoon's natural landscape but inspire others to take better care of it.

The paintings of Wreck Point, Cooee Bay and Kemp Beach were created by Yeppoon artist Carole Elliot, who will display them at Mill Gallery at next month's CQUniversity Village Festival 2019.

"They're all so beautiful, the views are amazing and looking out you can see the Keppels in the background,” she said.

"I love the ocean... and rather than be in people's faces about the environment and how to look after it, I hope people look at the paintings and become more aware about looking after these coastal areas.

"There is a whole issue with plastics and the damage it does to the environment.

"It's everywhere but in particular with the oceans there is life being affected by everyday pollution and it's getting worse.”

Carole Elliot is one of 10 Capricorn Coast Artists who will feature in this years Village Festival exhibition Trish Bowman

The 60-year-old artist, who was selected at one of the exhibitors in the '10 Artists Living in Livingstone' said it was an honour to be included in one of the region's biggest events of the year.

Her three pastel paintings will be available for purchase and will be displayed with Mrs Elliot's turtle paintings, which raise funds for the Turtle Foundation.

"I find it really humbling to be invited to be apart of the Festival and to be a new-comer and be accepted in the art community,” Mrs Elliot said.

"I'm pretty happy to get that invitation but now it's just a case of getting people to go and show their support.”

Mrs Elliot moved to Yeppoon 12 months ago from New South Wales' Central Coast after falling in love with the area during her trips north as a grey nomad.

"It's just so beautiful and the winter weather is so nice up here,” she said.

WRECK POINT: One of the paintings Carole Elliot will exhibit at The Village Festival's Mill Gallery next month. Carole Elliot

After falling in love with the area, the artist of 25 years began painting her local scenery, capturing its beauty.

The beauty, she said, that she hoped would still be around for generations to come.

"I hope it's still around for my future grandchildren and the future generations,” she said.

"I hope the way I've painted them stays the same.

"When I was younger we had brown paper packing for our groceries but with saving the trees plastics were introduced and nobody realised the damage plastics would cause in the future.

"I think the next generation seems to be more aware than we were.”

