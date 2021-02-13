Yeppoon author opens exciting new retail store in CBD

Nene Davies at her new Yeppoon book and stationery store, Hannah Jones.

A new store has opened in Yeppoon selling all things stationery and books.

Hannah Jones, in James St near the IGA, is the brainchild of Yeppoon author Nene Davies.

The retail store has been fondly named after her late mother who fostered in Nene a love of reading.

“She was book mad and I was always read to as a child, there was always books in the house,” Nene said.

“She always wanted to write a book and she was really pleased when I was writing books.

“I think she would be really stoked to see we have named the shop after her.”

Nene and her family also own Chapter, the coffee shop at the Yeppoon Town Centre carpark.

Chapter was originally a coffee and book shop but over time it became more about coffee.

Still wanting to provide the book service, Nene looked to open a book store which would also allow her to share her love of stationery.

She looked for around 18 months for the right space before finding the former Aislinn Photo Art studio.

The perfect store, Nene said it was worth the wait.

After receiving the keys on January 1, it was all systems go as Nene wanted to open in time for Valentine’s Day.

With just two days to go, the doors officially opened on Friday.

The store has a Valentine’s Day theme with romance genre books on display, love hearts on the windows and Valentine’s Day cards for sale.

Already well known in town for Chapter, Nene has become a big part of the Yeppoon business community in the five years she has been in the coastal town.

The shop has had plenty of visitors since the opening and support in the lead-up to it.

“Everyone has been so lovely and supportive and kind,” Nene said.

“Some people have come in and bought lots of stuff and others have just come in to say ‘Hi’ and show their support.

“It has been such a warm reception; if you have a go and try something, the support is so amazing.”

When she isn’t busy running her businesses or writing books, Nene is also the director of the Capricorn Coast Writers Festival.

The festival will be back on this year in June with announcements of events and authors to be made soon.

Hannah Jones:

Shop 2/22 James St, Yeppoon

Closed Mondays

Tuesday to Friday 9.30am – 4pm, Saturday and Sunday 9.30am – 1pm

Selling books and stationery