Yeppoon back to winning ways in A-grade rugby league

OUCH! A Valleys defender is left crumpled around the goal post as he tries in vain to stop Yeppoon centre Jeff Russell from diving over for a try in the A-grade rugby league clash on Saturday. LEEANN BOOTH

RUGBY LEAGUE: Competition frontrunners Yeppoon were back in the winner's circle on Saturday, a week after dropping their first game of the season against Norths.

The Seagulls were rarely troubled in their home game at Webb Park, running out 44-6 winners against Valleys.

Coach Scott Minto said it was good to bounce back and play some solid footy.

Yeppoon had won nine games straight before Norths inflicted the 26-20 defeat.

Minto was philosophical about the loss and said it provided a timely reminder to his troops.

"It was one of those things where you can go, 'Hang on a second, we're not going as well as we thought we were', and also just check yourself a little bit and see where you're struggling in little areas.

"There were a couple of things that we picked up that were really glaring from Norths game and I think we just dropped the ball a little bit.

"We had a really good week last week, a lot of intensity, and we've switched on again so I think it probably did the trick.”

Winger Jamie Minto scored a long-range try to get the first points on the board for Yeppoon. Contributed

Winger Jamie Minto got the Seagulls off to a flying start against Valleys, gathering the ball in with one hand near the sideline, beating the fullback and running 50m to score the opening try.

From there it was one-way traffic, with the Seagulls leading 24-6 at half-time and putting on 20 unanswered points in the second half.

Halfback Parry Boland controlled the game well, while captain Sam Holzheimer, forward Gavin Hiscox and second rower Jace O'Neill all produced their usual strong performances.

Minto said Yeppoon's younger recruits, including St Brendan's graduate Troy Richardson, who comes off the bench at hooker, were also finding their feet in A-grade and performing strongly each week.

Minto said the team was looking to shore up its combinations heading into the run home.

"I think we know what we're capable of every week. We've spoken about the consistency, what we need to do, and that comes from preparation,” he said.

"We feel that we have the tools there to obviously go on and do good things this year, we just need to keep at it.

"With seven weeks to go in the regular season we just need to keep our head on and make sure the attitude's right.”

ROCKY RUGBY LEAGUE RESULTS