Yeppoon barista brings the caffeine to your door

THE barista made, pre-work coffee is a luxury many of us are beginning to sorely miss as isolation wears on with majority of the population working from home.

However, one Central Queensland business woman is taking the much missed luxury item to workers’ new workplaces - their homes.

Etna Creek local Jaye Tonkin and her coffee van are open for business and willing to come to you.

She’s not alone in providing the heavenly smell of coffee to workers during the coronavirus pandemic social distancing regime with many cafes around the region still serving takeaway coffees.

Ms Tonkin began her coffee business, Mobile Coffee Maid roughly nine months ago in the Yeppoon area primarily servicing the hospital, schools and other businesses.

However due the COVID-19 pandemic and the school holidays, business began to slow down a few weeks ago, prompting Ms Tonkin to get creative.

“I had a few of my businesses close and a few of them went to working remotely and then the schools obviously started to shut down so I lost a bit of business there,” she said.

“I was trying to think of new ways to drum up business and I had lots of customers suggesting that I should do street runs and play music, like a Mr Whippy kind of thing.”

Being a solo barista, Ms Tonkin wasn’t completely convinced with this idea, but after seeing some requests on Facebook for home delivered coffee, she decided to offer her services on a booking basis.

“Someone advertised on Facebook yesterday to see if anyone was doing home deliveries and I thought yeah, I can duck down and do that and I thought if I’m doing one, I’ll guess I’ll put an ad up,” she said.

Ms Tonkin said the response she got was overwhelming.

“Oh my god I just got absolutely smashed, so I’ve got a full day of coffee booked for tomorrow now,” she said.

“I’m going house to house and I’ve slotted them in with close times so I can fit as many in as possible.”

“People are really into it, I guess they can’t really go anywhere so if they can get a coffee brought to them it’s way easier.”

Call Mobile Coffee Maid on 0474 657 478 or message their Facebook page to get your next coffee delivered.