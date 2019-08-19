Yeppoon battle to keep lead over a fierce Emu Park side

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was a high-intensity women's A-Grade rugby league match when Yeppoon Seagulls took on their coastal rivals, the Emu Park Emus.

Yeppoon were forced to endure some bone-crushing tackling pressure for their narrow 14-10 victory.

Rugby League Yeppoon's Meg Neven Meg Bolton

It took Seagulls' Juanita Mcdonald just under three minutes to put the first points on the board.

The next 20 minutes was a fierce clash of defensive lines.

Rugby League Yeppoon's Tara Lindle Meg Bolton

Frustration set in on both sides leaving the referee busy with one eye set on spot fires erupting frequently after tackles as tensions boiled over.

It wasn't until the stroke of half time that Emus' Elsie Langdon score a gutsy try to even the score.

PRESSURE: Yeppoon's Sharni Upton takes on the Emus' defensive line. Meg Bolton

McDonald scored her second try five minutes into the second half but the kick was not converted.

Five minutes later, Taryn Comiskey put her name in the scorecard and Chantelle Dodd converted to push Yeppoon's lead to 14-4.

Rugby League Yeppoon's Ashlee Whouley Meg Bolton

Things for the Emus were made no better by a player being taken from the field in an ambulance, stopping play for over 30 minutes.

When play resumed, Amarah Shillingsworth broke through with four minutes remaining. Tashina Ketchup's kick put the Emus back within striking range at 14-10.

But Yeppoon managed to hold off a fired-up Emu Park side, ensuring themselves a place in the 2019 championship clash.

The Seagulls will take on minor premiers Brothers Women's who had defeated them 20-6 in the preliminary finals, in next weekend's grand final.