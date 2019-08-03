Yeppoon brewers call for review following legislation change

Monkey Pig Brewing Owners Reg and Kat Taylor are furious with the hike in fire levy charges imposed by State Government

Monkey Pig Brewing Owners Reg and Kat Taylor are furious with the hike in fire levy charges imposed by State Government Trish Bowman

PIGGLETTOES and Monkey Pig Brewing owners Kat and Reg Taylor are calling on authorities to review their risk category after recent changes to legislation slugged them a 990 per cent increase on their fire levy.

Mr Taylor said as a regional business, struggling under the increasing weight of local and state government taxes and infrastructure charges, they had just been made aware of yet another tax increase restricting their ability to stay in business in regional Queensland.

"This time, it's the increase in the State Government imposed fire levy of 990 per cent for breweries under 15000m2,” Mr Taylor said.

"This levy is to be included in our rates and will of course be passed on in full by Livingstone Shire Council.

"We are a family owned and operated boutique brewery and providore business that supports and works with many other local businesses and not-for-profit organisations.

"We are fast becoming a significant draw card for tourism in the region and this hike has the potential to seriously affect our business.

"We have no issues with paying a levy to ensure we have access to adequate fire services. However, we can see no reason why such a levy would suddenly be increased by over 990 per cent.

"We also question how this increase was determined.

"As far as we are aware, there was no consultation with the industry and the risk of fire event in an independent brewery has not materially changed to justify any increase.

"The risks are small compared to the risks associated with other properties in Group 7 as we are. Despite currently holding no more than 2500L of non-flammable beer at any one time, we have been put into the same risk category as a 1,000,000L fuel depot and an airfield.

"Hospitals, forests, multi-story flats, taverns, and theatre complexes, also included in category 7, are far more complicated, combustible and difficult to access for fire services. We cannot see any logical comparison with these facilities.”

Mr Taylor said breweries were forced, under state planning regulations, to be in light industrial premises.

"In our case, despite our best efforts, the only financially viable option allowed by the council under the local planning scheme was in a light industrial area next to the council tip,” he said.

"There are many other small industries in the area, including the tip, which pose greater and more complicated fire risks than our nano brewery. A classification in Category 3 would seem to be more appropriate.”

In light of the State Government increase, Livingstone mayor Bull Ludwig said he believes a review of Monkey Pig and other boutique distilleries and brewers' classifications was a "no-brainer”.

"Given that generally distilleries and wineries do have higher flammable spirit fire risks and small brewers do not, there needs to be consideration given to those in the lower risk bracket,” Cr Ludwig said.

"The classification system needs to have a better break down according to the scale, operation and level of risk.

"This is a matter that I am happy to champion with State Government and will be entering into discussions with our fire safety compliance team to find a solution that is fairer and more equitable.”

Mr and Mrs Taylor were pleased to hear the council was willing to champion their case.

"It's quite possible this current anomaly has arisen due to lack of familiarity with the craft brewing industry by policy makers and planners,” Mr Taylor said.

"Perhaps it would be worth the relevant staff attending a brewery or two to make a considered determination of the risks and appropriate levies.

"I would like to extend an invitation to our state member and the decision makers to attend our brewery at any time to better understand the limited fire risk we pose and the planning and policy issues we face.”