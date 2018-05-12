Yeppoon, Brothers clash in blockbuster at the beach

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Scott Minto and his Yeppoon Seagulls are primed for their top-of-the-table clash against Rocky Brothers tonight.

"We're looking forward to this one. It should be exciting for all involved,” Minto said.

"The most important thing for us is that we don't go away from what we know has been working for us. If we continue doing what we've been doing I'm sure we will get the job done against Brothers.”

The Seagulls are setting the pace, unbeaten in the opening six rounds of the Rockhampton Rugby League A-grade competition.

Minto attributes the early-season success to everyone "buying into the process” and knowing their role in the team.

"They're all on board with what we're trying to achieve as a group and we're seeing some results as a cause,” he said.

"They're also learning more about the game. We as coaches want this more than anything, for them to grow as players.”

Minto expects the Brethren to bring a fast, aggressive game to Webb Park tonight.

"They've got some experience in their side, especially in the forwards, but our forwards have set themselves a big task to get one up on them,” he said.

"We're on home turf so our guys will come ready to play.

"Gavin Hiscox, Sam Holzheimer and George Grant have been leading the way for us in the middle, and our halves in Parry Boland and Cody Grills have been doing a good job at getting us where we want to be off the back of it.”

Minto said while it was a positive start to the season, he and his players were not getting ahead of themselves.

"We're not looking too far ahead; we just prepare for each game week to week and try to work on improving in the little areas that matter,” he said.

The A-grade at 6pm caps a full afternoon of action between the two clubs, with the women at 1.30pm, reserves at 3pm and under-20s at 4.30pm.

A-GRADE TABLE

Points after Round 6 of the Rockhampton Rugby League A-grade competition

Yeppoon 12

Rocky Brothers 10

Biloela 8

Norths 8

Emu Park 8

Woorabinda 4

Valleys 4

Tannum 4

Gladstone Brothers 2

Fitzroy-Gracemere 0