Yeppoon, Brothers to face off in league blockbuster

Parry Boland will have a big role to play for Yeppoon in their top-of-the-table clash with Rockhampton Brothers.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Yeppoon coach Scott Minto is tipping a classic battle in tonight's showdown with Rockhampton Brothers.

The top of the table clash, which kicks off at 6pm at Victoria Park, will go a long way in determining the A-grade minor premiership.

Yeppoon is sitting two points clear of Brothers with just two rounds of the regular season left to play.

Minto said both sides were in good form and had plenty to play for.

"I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought about the minor premiership,” he said.

"Obviously it would be good to get it because it gives you a bit of an advantage.

"But first and foremost we're looking at this game as a way of maintaining some good form heading into the finals.

"We have to go out and make sure we're playing our game and keep pressure on Brothers like we have done all season.”

Minto has been impressed at the way his players have developed into a more cohesive unit this season.

"I think we're working together well as a team,” he said.

Gavin Hiscox has brought plenty of experience to the Yeppoon line-up. contributed

"Everyone knows their roles in any given position and what they have to do at any given time on the field, which is a hard mix to get right with some teams.

"That's probably the biggest thing I've seen this year and the difference from this year to the last couple of years.

"It's made our jobs as coaches a little bit easier because we don't have to coach them as much come week's end. They know their roles well and they go out and execute that as best as possible.”

Minto said his troops would have to be on song against a talented Brothers outfit that has talent across the park, with an impressive spine and a forward pack boasting several players with Q-Cup experience.

He said Yeppoon's skipper Sam Holzheimer and stalwart Gavin Hiscox would have a big influence on Saturday's result, as would George Grant, Luke Guinane and halves pairing of Cody Grills and Parry Boland.

"For us, it's about coming prepared to play and making sure we hit the field with the right mindset.

"It doesn't matter what level you're playing at, even in the NRL the ingredients for success are the same.

"Preparation is key and if you get that right then everything becomes easier and you get more consistency out of your game.

"I think we will put a strong case forward to say that we're genuine premiership contenders by playing the way we know we can tonight.”