Yeppoon business an ag innovation semi-finalist

Croc Trough Pump Systems of Lammermoor reached the semi-finals of the Prime Super Agricultural Innovation Award in the Queensland Community Achievement Awards.

It was recognised for the Croc Trough Pumping System, which was developed by business owner Chris Grieger over six years.

The solar pumping system reduces dangerous algae from livestock water troughs.

According to the anonymous nomination, Mr Grieger wanted to improve water quality for farm animals and make the industry as a whole more efficient.

His intention was to find an alternative to copper sulfate blocks in reducing algal growth in troughs.

The Croc Trough Pumping System is a solar pumping system that helps create cleaner, fresher water for all livestock.

Mr Grieger’s investigations of “pumps, water softening options, filters and attachments … transformed into a system that not only manages deadly algae, but offers better, more palatable drinking water for our livestock”, the nomination said.

“On top of the base applications in cattle and sheep grazing enterprises, the Croc TPS will also have uses in improving water quality for a raft of other farm animals such as

dairy, goats and horses, and will have applications in situations such as feedlots, live export depots and live export boats.

“The Croc TPS when added to livestock water troughs will reduce deadly algae and increase water palatability leading to production efficiencies in the livestock industry.”

The system is said to cut trough maintenance by 50 per cent.

“TPS will impact the livestock production industry by way of major labour savings around trough maintenance and cleaning,” the nomination said.

“More than 25 private trials have shown in the main that maintenance will be cut by half.”

The next round of judging, which determines the finalists of the award, will take place on October 13.