Yeppoon business expands with new store in Rockhampton CBD

Calum Pearce and Jodie Rice at the new Hippie Garage store in East St in Rockhampton

NEW life has been breathed into a desolate East St store as Yeppoon’s Hippie Garage has expanded with a second store.

The retail shop officially opened last week in the store next to Chemist Warehouse in Rockhampton’s CBD and has been received well.

Owner Calum Pearce said they had been thinking about opening a store in the Beef Capital since the success of the Yeppoon store.

Calum opened the Yeppoon store four years ago and has also owned stores in Childers and Maryborough.

There is also a Hippie Garage store in Tiaro which he sold to a friend who still runs it.

Hippie Garage sells clothing and homewares.

The store has been vacant for a while and was formally a coffee lounge, Maddy’s on the Mall.

Calum was drawn to the main street rather than a shopping centre and thought the space was in a good position.

The shop sells a wide range of clothing, furniture and homewares and is looking to expand its crystal range.

“We are forever getting new stock so it’s always different,” he said.

The space needed some renovations to make way for the retail shop with COVID-19 not holding them back at all.

“We have been lucky,” Calum said.

“We have done better during COVID because people are travelling to this area and not overseas.”

