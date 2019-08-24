Yeppoon business gets the blues after overnight break in

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - BREAK AND ENTER: Yeppoon's Pie Alley Blues was broken into early Saturday morning. CCTV images of the alleged perpetrators was posted onto social media this morning.

ANOTHER business on the Capricorn Coast has seemingly fallen afoul of juvenile offenders after being broken into overnight.

The owners of Pie Alley Blues took to social media this morning posting photographs of the wrecked facade of their premises, a picture of a large rock (explaining how entry was forced), along with CCTV images of the alleged youthful perpetrators.

Queensland Police confirmed the offenders broke through a side window of the Normanby St business early Saturday morning between 12.30am and 2.15am.

Police said it remained unclear what was stolen until the business owners sent through a full property list for cross checking.

The business owners expressed their disappointment with the incident but remained determined to push on.

"We live in a beautiful community but unfortunately the underbelly can really let us down at times,” they said.

"But sadly for these kids their future looks anything but bright, to be doing this kind of thing at their age it doesn't really bode well for adulthood.

"Things like this destroy local business, not only does it have a huge financial and emotional impact on the business owners it creates unrest in our community, however it will be business as usual today.

"We would really love your support Yeppoon, we have an amazing artist at Pie Alley tonight, so grab your friends, put on your dancin' shoes and wear your biggest smile. We look forward to seeing you.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.