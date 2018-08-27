Yeppoon business is up for top gong in national awards

FAMILY RECOGNITION: Pat Lilleboe, Lisa Lilleboe and Samantha Lilleboe-Kemp from the Seabreeze Servo and Takeaway, which is nominated as a finalist at the national AusMumpreneur Awards.

FAMILY RECOGNITION: Pat Lilleboe, Lisa Lilleboe and Samantha Lilleboe-Kemp from the Seabreeze Servo and Takeaway, which is nominated as a finalist at the national AusMumpreneur Awards. Contributed

A CAPRICORN Coast family-based business has been listed as a finalist in this week's national AusMumpreneur Awards.

Seabreeze Servo and Takeaway on Lammermoor Beach has been selected, with owner Lisa Lilleboe representing the business.

The AusMumprenreur Awards are designed to recognise the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business.

As managing business director, Ms Lilleboe has been successfully balancing home and work for decades.

Ms Lilleboe and her husband, Bob, have had a successful construction business for more than 35 years.

While being partners in their construction business, working full-time and raising two children, the couple's ambitions have expanded.

They moved onto the Seabreeze Servo and Takeaway and also the Sail Inn Motel.

Pat Lilleboe has added a personal touch with his artwork at the Sail Inn in Yeppoon

The businesses are family based.

The servo is managed by her daughter, Samantha Lilleboe-Kemp, and the motel is managed by son Pat.

But this workaholic mum doesn't stop there - Ms Lilleboe has been involved in countless community groups and events over the decades, from school committees to coaching Little Athletics.

She now spends her spare time supporting her community through Busi Women Inc, a group designed to empower local women in business, as a member of the Tourism Management Committee for Capricorn Enterprise and on the Capricornia Regional Advisory Committee for the Institute of Managers and Leaders.

Busi Women Inc. spokesperson Lisa Lilleboe is encouraging people to nominate inspiring young women

Her businesses also sponsor many local events such as The Village Festival and St Brendan's rodeo.

Ms Lilleboe is very connected to her family and supportive of her community.

She said she was proud to stock local products in her servo.

"Our takeaway business is growing every day, with popular gluten-free options,” she said.

"Our customers appreciate the many local products Seabreeze carries - Dynamic Eggs, DG's Honey, Vass Macadamia Nut Oil, Bell Park Bakery, Rea's Reusable Bags and more. Seabreeze is not your ordinary servo.”

Yeppoon business women Lisa Lilleboe and Naomi Arnold have both been nominated for this years National AusMumpreneur Awards Trish Bowman

Ms Lilleboe will head to Melbourne later this month for the 2018 AusMumpreneur Awards dinner.

"I will definitely have butterflies for the final judging on Friday,” she said.

”It is so great to represent our region.”