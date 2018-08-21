Yeppoon business opens one day after destructive fire

Fire crews battle a large fire that ripped through a house at Causeway Lake this morning.

AFTER fire tore through a home yesterday and partially destroyed a neighbouring Yeppoon business, the owners are operating business as usual this morning.

The Causeway Lake Kiosk suffered some structural damage from the blaze but the owners haven't let that stop them from reopening.

As well as operating as normal today, the store will also be collecting donations for the family next door that lost everything in the fire.

One Facebook post read "Our neighbours next door to the shop have lost all of their belongings. If anyone have any donations that would be suitable for a 12-year-old boy, 6-year-old girl, one-month-old baby or mum or dad. Anything would be appreciated.”

Donations are being accepted at the Causeway Lake Caravan Park.

