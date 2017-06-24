26°
Yeppoon business riding success wave with Australian-first boards

Trish Bowman | 24th Jun 2017 11:39 AM
Yeppoon Jets offeres the first electric powered surfboards, body-boards and sups now available for hire on the Capricorn Coast.

IT'S another win for Queensland with the first electric powered surfboards, body-boards and sups now available for hire on the Capricorn Coast.

Yeppoon Jets owner Mark House was beside himself with excitement yesterday when he took possession of his first order of electric powered pleasure boards to add to his already popular jet skis, wake boards, kayaks, surfboards and paddleboards.

He prides himself on being the first business in Australia to have the equipment for hire.

Twelve months ago Mark was travelling in his caravan with partner Jaime when he saw an advertisement for a jet ski business for sale in Yeppoon.

Mark said there was no question in the couples' mind, they saw the potential and had already fallen in love with the area only days beforehand when they had passed through.

 

Mark House couldn't wait to try out his new electric boards at the Causeway Lake yesterday
Mark House couldn't wait to try out his new electric boards at the Causeway Lake yesterday

Fast forward 12 months and Mark is going from strength to strength. He had already expanded the business to include powered stand-up paddle boards, body-boards, surfboards, kayaks, tube rides, wake boarding and the surf skis.

His latest acquisition of electric sup-boards and jet boards have already taken off overseas.

"These boards are a huge success abroad and we have the perfect climate and conditions for them right here on the Capricorn Coast," Mark said.

"We will be running them at the Causeway Lake, Great Keppel Island, Rosslyn Bay, Pumpkin Island and at the new foreshore development in Yeppoon.

"Yeppoon Jets was one of the first businesses to be approved a licence to trade from the new lagoon development. Our new electric jet boards are going to be the perfect business to compliment the other businesses that will trade from the location when it is complete."

 

Mark said he has already given the new boards a trial run at the Causeway Lake and he can't speak more highly of them.

"These boards are suitable for use by anyone from adrenaline junkies to those who just want to cruise around at their leisure," he said.

"This is a whole new sport and an amazing workout, you can surf without waves and quite frankly, they are just a bucket load of fun.

"You don't need to have any previous experience, we will brief you on their use and of course, we will always be there to help out if you need."

The jet boards are now available for use at Yeppoon Jets.

Enquiries check out Yeppoon Jets on Facebook.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

