Yeppoon business shifts premises, expands services

Driftwood Boutique owner Sandy Champion is thrilled with the new premises. Trish Bowman

A PASSION for beautiful things and a desire to make people feel special were all the inspiration Sandy Champion needed to take the business she opened three years ago in James St, Yeppoon, Driftwood Boutique & Decor, and expand to create a shopping experience on the Coast.

Sandy said the move to larger premises at Shop 4, 22 James St has allowed her business to expand offering a greater range of goods in a fresh new look.

There is a full range of Annie Sloan Chalk Paint, soaps, candles and refurbishing items on display. Trish Bowman

"I have designed the shop to have a Moroccan touch, beautiful from the moment you walk in with delightful smells, a visual delight everywhere you look and a most welcoming ambiance,” Sandy said.

"In this competitive age where many people shop online, I wanted them to be able to have a shopping experience when they enter Driftwood. Welcoming customer service that offers a personalised service is what you can expect when you visit us.

The business has added to its range of quality clothing, footwear and accessories. Trish Bowman

"We have expanded the ladies range with some great new labels as well as our trusted labels that everyone loves along with accessories, an expanded footwear range and leather goods from Morocco.

"My clients can come in and know they will have a personalised service with expert fitting advice regardless of shape, size or age.

There is a huge selection of unique home wares to select from. Trish Bowman

"Shopping for clothes can be quite stressful, my staff and I are here to guide you and help you make decisions on what best suits your personal needs.

"It is very important to me that everyone feels welcome. The new shop offers plenty of room to move around comfortably and our fabulous lighting range adds to the delight of the experience.”

For years Sandy has had a devotion to restoring furnishings, the new premises have allowed her to bring a much larger range into Driftwood for clients to select from.

Sandy said it started with her need to express her creativity using chalk paint.

"My husband has on occasion scratched his head with regard to my collection of restored furnishings but he is pleased to know that he can have some storage space returned now we have the floor space to display more pieces,” Sandy said.

"I am also continuing to carry a full Annie Sloan Chalk Paint range that I am more than happy to consult people on, it has given me an immense amount of pleasure over the past six years and I am happy to share that with others.”

Driftwood carries an extensive range of home furnishings and decor that offer a unique and individualized look.