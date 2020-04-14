Yeppoon businesses furious after another crime spree

CRIME CASUALTY: Yeppoon's The Barber Shop co-owner Joey Judge was deeply upset to discover her business was broken into on Sunday night.

WHILE COVID-19 has closed businesses in Yeppoon, the town’s criminals are still in business and are doing a roaring trade.

Overnight on Sunday, 10 businesses were reportedly broken into or vandalised around the Yeppoon CBD including Gavin Welsh and his wife Joey Judge’s Mary St operation The Barber Shop.

In addition to breaking into his store, Mr Welsh claimed they also broke into a number of other local businesses including Whisk, Hairy Business, Megalomania, Indian Tonight, Jaques’ Coastal Meats, the Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yogalicious, Dominos and also an attempted break-in of his neighbouring accountancy business Charron L Mearns.

On social media, Whisk advised local business owners to check on their premises.

CRIME SPREE: These people were captured by CCTV inside Yeppoon's Whisk cafe in the early hours of Monday morning. If you recognise them, contact the police.

“The wonderful individuals in the photo broke into Whisk Yeppoon last night, stole the tip jar and the donations box for Cooberrie Park, not to mention destroying some of the shop’s contents. If you recognise any of these boys (captured by CCTV), please contact Yeppoon Police,” they said.

This spate of break-ins comes after The Morning Bulletin reported a string of vandalism, break-ins and attempted break-ins at Yogolicious cafe, Lure, The Strand and Pie Alley Blues last week and a number of crime sprees in the area last year.

Mr Welsh said they were “gutted” and “deeply angry” to find out about the break-in after a phone call from the police.

He said whoever was responsible had taken bricks from a pallet where the business was doing renovations next door and smashed in their windows.

CRIME CASUALTY: Co-owner of Yeppoon's The Barber Shop Gavin Welsh wants to see local businesses to unite against the law breakers.

“This is our first year in business. We’ve been hit with the COVID-19 situation, which reduces our income and then to come down and see our windows smashed in, the actual shop trashed, glass all over the place, equipment stolen, and we’ve not been to the till or the safe yet – it’s just going to set us back even further,” Mr Welsh said.

While the couple was unable to get into their shop until the crime scene had been investigated by the police forensic team, Mr Welsh said local business owners had a good idea of who might be responsible.

He said the police officers who attended the scene were as angry as he was and he didn’t blame them for failing to protect his business, instead directing his ire towards the court system for going too soft on young law breakers.

CRIME CASUALTY: Owners of Yeppoon's The Barber Shop Gavin Welsh and his wife Joey Judge were outraged to discover that their business was broken into on Sunday night.

In his angry state, he entertained the thought of vigilantism but instead settled on a more reasonable plan to unite local business owners against the crime threat.

“I’m going to try and get a small business group together and we can sit down with the mayor, the police officer in charge and come up with a plan how we attack this,” he said.

“We need a forward call system so we can let the next businesses down the street know that these guys are in the area and it carries on and carries on.

“So if there is any trouble, we’ve got people in the vicinity so that we can at least approach and talk to see if they had anything to do with it.”

A Queensland Police spokesperson said investigations into break-ins to 10 businesses on April 13 and three business between March 4 and 5, 2020 were continuing.

“They have stolen various things from different businesses, primarily money,” the spokesperson said.

“It’s early days in the investigation, no doubt more will come to light as officers work their way through the various scenes, collect witness statements, etc.

“Police continue to encourage residents and business owners to be security conscious and ensure their homes and vehicles are secured at all times.”

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information regarding suspicious activity in the area, to come forward to assist in the investigation.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.