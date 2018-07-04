Menu
GREAT JOB: Josh Buckenham and Bell Jar Cafe owner Carl Ellis.
Yeppoon businesses get behind job skills program

Trish Bowman
by
4th Jul 2018 10:56 AM

LOCAL businesses and Home Support Association Inc are working together to provide people with disability opportunities in Yeppoon.

The Yellow Door Bookshop, an initiative of HSA and the home of the Retail Training Program for people with disabilities, has begun broadening the program with diverse work experience opportunities.

With the cooperation of the Bell Jar Cafe at Keppel Bay Plaza and Bunnings Yeppoon, participants of the program have been growing their skill base by undertaking supported work in local businesses.

Incorporating these different retail styles has given participants the opportunity to find the best fit for their personality and abilities.

HSA Yellow Door coordinator Jenny Reid said the retail program had always been tailored to the individual and was the starting point for learning retail skills and customer service.

"The extension of the program to include work placement with local business is going a step further and is a fantastic opportunity for participants,” Ms Reid said.

"The response from customers while participating in the work experience has been amazing.

"Everyone has been very encouraging and happy to see how our local community is embracing this experience.

"The staff at the Bell Jar Cafe and Bunnings Yeppoon have been so supportive and friendly.”

HSA chief executive Grant Searles said the retail skills program offered participants exposure to a range of tasks and situations that were aimed at building confidence, communication skills and self-esteem while having fun, making new friends and learning skills.

"HSA's mission is to support people with a disability to lead the life they choose in the community,” he said.

"We are very grateful for the support of the Capricorn Coast community in assisting us achieve our mission.”

HAS supports more than 150 people with a disability on the Capricorn Coast.

The organisation purchased Yellow Door Bookshop in 2011 and began delivering its retail skills program to the first four participants in 2015.

The program has gathered such positive outcomes that HAS now has 10 participants travelling from Rockhampton to participate.

If you are an NDIS participant and would like to inquire about the Yellow Door Retail Training Program, phone 4927 6383 or visit the website www.homesupport.org.au for other exciting opportunities.

HSA is looking for more local businesses to join the program. Phone Jenny on 0437 827 371.

