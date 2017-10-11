Yeppoon business delivers kind act after heartless vandalism

SECURE: The vegetable garden with fully enclosed fencing was officially reopened on Monday.

SECURE: The vegetable garden with fully enclosed fencing was officially reopened on Monday. Trish Bowman

A HEARTLESS act of vandalism was turned into a community act of kindness after students at Taranganba State Schools Special Education Program discovered their cherished vegetable garden had been ruined.

The garden has been a labour of love for the students who have prepared the garden beds, propagated seedlings, planted a variety of vegetables and produce, watered, weeded and enjoyed watching their plants grow, flower and produce food that they were then able to harvest.

An aerial shot of the newly fenced garden.

Taranganba State School's Special Education Program has been successfully running the Garden to Table program over the last couple of years. Taranganba SS Deputy Principal Greg Lowcock said students have made jams, cooked a variety of dishes and sold their produce to staff in order to gain funds to expand their project.

"Students also enjoyed preparing a couple of items for the school tuckshop, which has been very exciting for them.

"Recently, students were devastated to arrive at school only to find pumpkins that they were about to pick, had been ripped from the vines, smashed and scattered over the school oval. They also found plants in the garden had been damaged beyond repair.

"The students were very upset when they saw the senseless damage but they refused to be beaten by the selfish act of others, they set about repairing the damage by starting again and replanting everything that had been lost."

News of the student's efforts with their garden and the setback spread quickly through the community.

Just before the holidays, students received news that Tropical Pines wanted to assist the students in protecting their gardens by erecting fencing, and a propagation house.

Tropical Pines CEO Derek Lightfoot and sales and marketing director Joe Craggs heard about the student's dilemma and retold the story to their board members.

It was a no-brainer, with no encouragement, the board volunteered to fund the cost of fencing to protect the children's hard work.

Mr Lowcock said the school would like to thank Tropical Pines for their kind donation as well as Graham Hawke who gave up two weeks of his time and provided the labour and some materials along with Sandi Groves who donated her time and efforts.

They also thank Tanby Concrete who supplied the concrete for the posts, Doug Whites sawmill donated the timber for the new garden beds and Krissy's boarding Kennels.