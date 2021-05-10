Yeppoon businesswoman pleads guilty to drugs charges

A Yeppoon woman who operates a “very successful” cleaning business has pleaded guilty to drugs charges including supply.

Kathryn Michelle Joyce Martyn, 42, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to possessing methamphetamine, supplying cannabis, and possessing a mobile phone used in the commissioning of a drug crime.

The court heard on the morning of April 2, police executed a search warrant at a Cassia Avenue residence at Taranganba, where Martyn was present, visiting a friend.

Martyn’s had a clip-seal bag which contained a “small amount” of methamphetamine residue in her possession.

Police found evidence that she had supplied cannabis on Martyn’s mobile phone.

The court was told Martyn had a “limited history” with no offending of a similiar nature.

Martyn’s lawyer Cam Schroder said Martyn had a “very successful cleaning business.”

“She’s trusted by a lot of people for whom she does weekly and fortnightly cleaning,” Mr Schroder said.

“The homes are in up-market suburbs - they’re expensive homes for which she has the keys.

“She’s very much trusted.

“She has no convictions with respect to drugs in the past.

“She has been stupid and she’s been naive.

“She willingly gave her password to her mobile phone to the police.

“She’s terrified of court.

“A criminal conviction could damage her business quite substantially - she’s got a contract coming up for a hotel, and also some sporting clubs which are quite big jobs.”

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said Martyn was “obviously leading a good life in the community” and running her own business.

“But if you value that, you can’t have any part in drugs, and supplying is a serious charge,” Ms Beckinsale said.

“I accept that it wasn’t of a commercial nature - that was accepted by the prosecution.

“You put everything at risk when you use drugs, when you associate with other people that use drugs.

“And anyone that experiments with methamphetamine is making very, very poor choices and the descent can be pretty quick.”

Ms Beckinsale fined Martyn $1000 and did not record a conviction.

