Yeppoon businesswoman to open new store in Rocky CBD

A new florist will soon open in Rockhampton’s CBD as Shannon Hawkes expands her business empire.

Very well known for her Yeppoon store, Shannon is expanding with a store at 34 William Street, just a couple of doors up from Captain Nemos.

The store is a shared space with Naturopathy with Kate and Aether Emporium (previously named Girt Spa).

A long-time client at Aether Emporium, Shannon had been speaking with Lou for a while about collaborating.

“We have a lot of clients in Rocky too so I think it will be nice to have a point where they can come and visit us and pick up their custom projects and things,” Shannon said.

“We have had a lot of people ask us for years now when we were going to open a Rocky store.

“We were just waiting until the time was right and we had the right space that we loved.”

The Rockhampton store will offer everything the Yeppoon store does from dried florals to fresh flowers including delivery, floral art, homewares and gift lines.

Shannon has also been able to employ three new staff at the Rockhampton store, increasing the staff between the two stores up to 13.

The Yeppoon store has been open for five years and Shannon is highly sought after for weddings and events.

She puts her good reputation down to her staff.

“Our florists are really lovely, they give really good customer service and they are really sweet people,” she said.

Along with a new store, Shannon has also been working on launching a wellness brand of her own.

Inspired by her own personal journey, she has been making bath salts, organic perfumes, bath confetti and most recently, shea butter bath cookies.

“Just really natural organic products, no nasty ingredients and heavy on the florals,” she said.

“(I’m) still refining everything until I get something that I am really happy with.”

No date has been set yet for the opening of the Rockhampton store but it is hoped to be soon, pending building work.

Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals

60 Normanby St, Yeppoon

Rockhampton store coming soon, located at 34 William St

New brand of botanical self care good launching soon, Blooms and Alchemy