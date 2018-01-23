Yeppoon cafe whisking into CQ foodies' hearts

FAMILY BUSINESS: After existing for one year, Amber Kinsey (left), Cameron Kinsey and Kirsten Janes at Whisk in Yeppoon. Whisk Cafe has shot to prominence by finishing third in the Bully's CQ's favourite restaurant competition.

IN THE year Yeppoon's Whisk has existed, it has shot to prominence as one of CQ's premier eating establishments.

Finishing third behind Byfield's Ferns Hideaway and Rockhampton's Pacino's, the cafe earned a significant amount of love in The Morning Bulletin's CQ's best restaurant voting poll with 14 per cent of the vote.

The cafe serves up what could be described as 'modern Australian' featuring delicious variety of meals, a modern take on traditional tapas, highly commended coffee and a dazzling variety of irresistible sweet options.

Talking with Andrew Ireland, who co-owns the restaurant with his wife Helen, it becomes immediately apparent that this isn't your typical eating establishment.

Mr Ireland said their secret to their success was because it was third generation local family business with everyone involved in the decision making process.

He he looks after the books, his wife does the business's graphic design, his daughter Amber Kinsey is the head chef, his other daughter Kirsten Janes is the sous chef, and his son-in-law Cameron Kinsey looks after the front of house.

Talking about opening the business last year he said they were confident in area, his family were from here and there was a gap for the sort of service in market and product they were offering.

"It came about because my two girls were working as chefs on employed basis and they always wanted to stretch their talents and challenge themselves and also get involved in running the full gamut of a restaurant, rather than just the kitchen,” Mr Ireland said.

"Helen and I thought given I've just retired, this was an opportunity to look around for a business.

"We looked up and down the coast and we decided on Yeppoon because we thought here was a better opportunity.”

They are now contemplating plans to expand their budding business.

Mr Ireland said they were extremely humbled and grateful for the support they've received, not only from locals but from the broader CQ community.