Yeppoon cafe's inspiring move to create clean beaches

Sam O'Brien, pictured with WIN News cameraman Kent Murray, wants to keep the environment keep one piece of litter at a time. Contributed

SAMANTHA O'Brien wants to clean up Yeppoon's beaches one piece of litter at a time.

More than a week ago, the co-owner of Lure Living came across a post on social media that influenced her to make a difference in her community.

A girl in Brisbane had shared a sign on social media which said customers could receive a free coffee if they collected a bucket full of rubbish from their local beach.

"I thought what an amazing idea for us to initiate it in Yeppoon especially when we have got some awesome beaches and it gives people an incentive to be aware that not having rubbish on the beach is important,” Samantha said.

"I thought being responsible and showing that initiative would be a help with people picking up litter but it is also a reminder to not drop it on the beach.”

Samantha shared the post on her business' social media pages which became a hit online.

Their status on the beach initiative has been their highest reached post so far.

Samantha said their post has travelled as far as New Zealand on social media as well as some of our capital cities such as Brisbane and Perth.

Samantha said maintaining a clean environment on the beaches would help the ecosystem.

"We all live here, this is our home, people love coming to coastal towns...beaches are very important, not just for our kids, but also the environment and the creatures that live in the sea,” she said.

"It has been such a powerful post because it really highlights the amount of people who care about the environment and want to make our beaches better.”

Samantha encouraged the Yeppoon community and visitors to continue picking up rubbish into the future.