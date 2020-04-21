Yeppoon CBD trying to stay alive

Baked on 44 owner Kristan Casuscelli said business is going well will people popping in to purchase their takeaways from both the bakery and deli components of the business.

BUSINESSES in James St, Yeppoon are determined to keep business flowing so when the COVID-19 pandemic is over and restrictions are lifted, the community will still have businesses to shop in.

Driftwood Boutique and Decor is one of the businesses who decided to close their doors and allow personalised shopping by appointment only in a bid to keep their customers safe.

Owner Sandy Champion said the decision to open the doors by appointment was a for the safety of her customers and to lower the chance of anyone being infected with coronavirus by other shoppers.

“People can give me a call and arrange a time that suits them and take their time having a look around,” Sandy said.

“The shop is stocked well right now so there are plenty of options available to select from. I am also advertising on my Facebook and Instagram pages and in the coming days will have online shopping available linked to my website.

“While the social distancing and isolation regulations have certainly been difficult from a trade prospective, I hope the community still support the local traders so when this is all over we will still have businesses operating in our CBD.”

For Yeppoon Day and Night Pharmacy, trading is busier than ever.

Spokeswoman Shae said the pharmacy has been extremely busy both with customers and constant cleansing to adhere to all Queensland Health guidelines.

“Most people have been very patient and have adapted very quickly to social distancing,” she said.

“This is a difficult time for everyone and we all need to work together to survive.”

Baked on 44 owner Kristan Casuscelli said he believes his customers see dropping into his business as an outing.

“We have been fortunate that our trade is still coming in. Our deli products have become very popular with our meal of the week becoming a favourite as a fresh take away option,” he said.

“Many people have said they have been dropping into the local businesses to support our locals which is a great sentiment to keep our local businesses going throughout this time.”

JAMES ST TRADERS

Scoffins Jewellers: Open Monday to Friday 10am-1pm and Saturday 9am-noon. Phone 0413 587 713

Driftwood Boutique and Decor: Personalised shopping by appointment. Phone 0438 720 732 or visit the website, Facebook or Instagram. Online shopping will be available in the next week

Yogalicious: Takeaway only

Whisk: Takeaway only

Pams Furnishing: Immediate deliveries. Normal hours of trading

Dollars and Sense: Usual hours of trade

Noodle House: Takeaway only

Coco Mo Express Juice Bar and Cafe: Times change daily. Currently open 7am-3pm daily. Phone 0423 901 378

Keppel Pies Bakery: Takeaways, and home delivery menu. Phone 4825 0723

Nextra Capricorn Newsagency: Normal trading hours

Yeppoon Day and Night Pharmacy: Normal trading hours

Dominos: Normal trading hours

Wavelengths for Hair: Normal trading hours

The Attic: Normal trading hours

Baked on 44: Normal trading hours

Office National: Normal trading hours

SM Weston Optometrists: By appointment

Aquatic Pool and Spa Services: Normal trading hours

Whos Cookin: Takeaways only

The Pie Guru: Takeaway only

Sol Hair Lounge: By appointment

Total Health Chiropractic: By appointment