Yeppoon child sex offender running out of chances

A YEPPOON man with a history of possessing child exploitation material is fast running out of chances if he wants to avoid going to jail.

Asher Harley Bauer, 20, yesterday pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court to breaching his reporting conditions.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Bauer, a registered child sex offender currently serving a suspended sentence, had in June accessed the online reporting site and changed his residential address.

The following month, as part of an operation, Yeppoon police established that Bauer was not residing at the address he had submitted, and furthermore, he had never lived there.

Police later found him living at another address and it was the second time that Bauer had breached his reporting conditions.

The first was in May when he did not report one particular month as required and he'd previously fronted court for that offence.

Bauer's solicitor Doug Winning said his client had recklessly submitted the wrong street address online.

He said Bauer suffered from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism spectrum disorder and was "very immature for his age”.

Mr Winning said Bauer continued to receive regular psychological treatment and "signs were good” as he had found employment as a trolley boy at a local supermarket and was living in a rental property with a friend - both of those things had been positive steps in his life recently.

Magistrate Cameron Press told Bauer if he came before the court again, there was a real risk he would be sent to jail.

"These (reporting) obligations are important, and they are strict,” Mr Press said.

"You can't put a foot wrong under this legislation ever again.”

For the latest offence, Bauer was convicted and sentenced to three months' imprisonment, suspended for 15 months.