Yeppoon club recovering after foreshore batters business

NEW MENU ON THE WAY: Executive chef Morgan Craft is looking forward to returning the clubhouse to seven-day trading and is already working on a new menu.

KEPPEL Bay Sailing Club are excited to return to seven days' service at the clubhouse, just in time for the holiday period.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club CEO Julie Strudwick said due to the disruption caused by the ongoing construction and foreshore redevelopment, the clubhouse was closed for food service Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the past four months.

"We are very excited about returning to normal hours and providing customers with this popular mid-week dining option,” Ms Strudwick said.

"While the closure has impacted us in the short term, we are hopeful that we have a fabulous holiday season trade now that we have reopened to our previous hours of trade.”

Ms Strudwick said the ongoing work on the Yeppoon foreshore lagoon had required road closures and changes that had disrupted the flow of traffic and parking options making access difficult for patrons.

"Some of our casual staff had their hours reduced and some staff opted to leave, which is rather sad for the club,” Ms Strudwick said.

"It really is wonderful to reopen and be able to offer our customers the same friendly service, great food and entertainment they have previously enjoyed.

"In addition to the holiday period, we have the Sharpies Nationals competition on over the Christmas-New Year period, which will offer increased visitors to the club and other businesses.

"The competition brings 50/60 families who contribute over $500,000 to the area in accommodation and spending.

"After such a difficult period for us and other local businesses, the additional trade will be most welcome.”

Ms Strudwick said coming into the holiday period and with roadworks and disruptions to parking, KBSC staff had been encouraged to utilise the Yeppoon CBD multi-storey carpark to make access convenient for members.

"With parking still restricted on the southern side of the clubhouse, patrons are encouraged to park in the northern carpark, take advantage of our courtesy bus or take the stroll from the CBD parking in Queens Street,” she said.

"If all of the local businesses take the initiative to leave parking available to customers, we will all enjoy the benefits of increased trade.”