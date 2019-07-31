Yeppoon club sails into Queensland award hat-trick

WINNERS: Life member and Volunteer of the Year Daryl Skinner has been a member of the Keppel Bay Sailing Club for more than 50 years.

KEPPEL Bay Sailing Club has pulled off a hat-trick at the 2019 Queensland Sailing Queensland Awards held in Royal Queensland Yacht Squad in Manly last weekend.

Paul Effeney won Official of the Year, Darryl Skinner won Volunteer of the Year and Ella Sagnol won Professional Sports Person of the Year, achievements of which KBSC CEO Julie Strudwick said she couldn't be more proud.

"I am thrilled for our members to receive the recognition they deserve for all of their hard work and contribution to the sport of sailing,” Ms Strudwick said.

"They are now finalists at the 2019 Australian Sailing National Awards to be held in Sydney later in the year.

"I would also like to congratulate Townsville Sailing Club taking out Sailing Club of the Year, which Keppel Bay Sailing Club won last year.

"Paul, Darryl and Ella are all committed to the sport of sailing and have all demonstrated how passionate they are about sharing their skills with others.

"They have all shared their strengths and extensive knowledge to strengthen the club and maintain the club's ethos of community spirit.”

Ms Sagnol said the awards were a testament to the strength of the club.

"We are all very pleased to be acknowledged for our efforts at the awards,” Ms Sagnol said.

"It's life as usual for Keppel Bay Sailing Club now as we begin preparations to host the Queensland Youth Championships again in the September School holidays and with over 150 competitors expected along with their support teams, it's all hands on deck for staff and volunteers,” Ms Sagnol said.

"We will also be introducing a new program from October called Out There Sailing.

"It has piloted in Victoria with great success and KBSC will be one of the first clubs to offer the program in Queensland.

"The program is aimed at 13-17-year-olds and offers the chance for teens to get out on the water with their friends to experience a range of activities including sailing, windsurfing, paddle boarding and power boating.

"Keppel Bay Sailing Club are always looking for new ways to engage people of all ages in healthy outdoor activity and the newest of our programs is yet another opportunity for people to get involved.”

Volunteer of the Year

Having been a member of KBSC for more than 50 years, there were no surprises to see Darryl Skinner scoop the hotly contested award for Volunteer of the Year.

Mr Skinner has volunteered with running races both at club level through to national level for 40 years, is a volunteer instructor and since retirement has devoted many hours volunteering to complete maintenance work on the club's sailing equipment.

He has been on the sailing committee for 10 years and was a volunteer fundraiser at the weekly bingo for more than 15 years.

He earned civic and community sports honours for his sailing as Sportsman of the Year in 1978 and then again in 1990.

His commitment to the club and his remarkable sportsmanship earned him the honour of becoming a life member of the club in 2015.

Official of the Year

A lifetime in sailing knowledge and more than 30 years officiating were singled out when Paul Effeney was announced as Official of the Year.

Mr Effeney has been principal race officer for many state and national regattas held all over the east coast of Australia.

His qualifications include club judge (national level), dinghy senior instructor, dinghy racing instructor, national race officer and power boat and safety boat senior instructor.

He also contributes his time to train in other locations including Brisbane, Lake Cootharaba, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Yeppoon, Mackay, Whitsundays, Bowen, Townsville and Cairns.

Mr Effeney has served on the KBSC Sailing Committee as commodore (1997, 2005 and 2006), vice commodore (1994, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2003 and 2004) and rear commodore (2000 and 2001), was on the Yachting Queensland board for eight years and was also on the Yachting Australia sub-committee for youth sailing for two years.

And if that isn't busy enough, Mr Effeney is also the president of the Capricornia Blokart Club which recently hosted the 2019 Australian Blokart Championships.

Sports Professional of the Year

Equally committed, Ella Sagnol started at KBSC as an assistant Instructor at age 15 assisting in conducting learn to sail programs and has come a long way in her career.

Winning the coveted Sport Professional of the Year award is another step in the right direction for the eager young lady who said she has so much to still to give to the sport of sailing.

She became a Qualified Instructor at age 16 and continued casual instructor work while completing her apprenticeship as a sail maker.

Ms Sagnol started working full time as a sports administrator at KBSC in 2016 before undertaking her current role as sports coordinator.

She won the International Women's Day Award for Capricornia to attend the Women in leadership Forum, won a KBSC Staff Leadership award in 2017 and was runner up for the KBSC Staff Member of the Year award in 2018.

Under Ms Sagnol's management, there has been an 85 per cent increase in sailing membership at KBSC since she started full-time employment.

There has been increased enrolments in the three-step Junior Learn to Sail Program Tackers by 55 per cent in the same period.

She has successfully co-ordinated three Queensland Youth State Championships which is preceded by a three-day intensive training camp which attracts the best coaches in Australia and has been attended by Olympians for the past three years straight.

Under her management, in 2017 the club had the highest number of participants in the championships since its inception in 2006, increasing participants by 67 per cent in just three years.

In the same year Ella also successfully co-ordinated the 75th Australian Sharpie Nationals, during which 90 sailors from all over Australia competed at KBSC over seven days.