Yeppoon Coast Guard called to help damaged yacht near Peru

IT WAS a busy weekend for the Coast Guard down in Yeppoon, with the crew even fielding calls from Peru.

It was on Saturday afternoon when Coast Guard Yeppoon received a phone call from a member of the public seeking assistance for a friend who had contacted him by satellite phone from a yacht at sea.

The yachtsman reported a crack in the hull and assistance may be required.

The caller provided GPS coordinates which quickly indicated to the duty crew that the vessel was outside of Capricornia waters.

A plot of the coordinates placed the vessel 400 miles west of Peru in the Pacific Ocean.

The caller was advised to contact the Australian Maritime Safety Authority regarding this issue.

"Gormans Removals Rescue was deemed not to have sufficient fuel capacity for this rescue," Flotilla Commander Jim Warren joked.

More local rescues were called in over the weekend with a boat owner calling in a broken down vessel on Friday night.

The owner request a tow for a 4.5m vessel that had broken down with three persons on board near Findlay's Reef, about 8nm north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

"Despite the late hour, a crew was called out and Gormans Removals Rescue (Skipper: John Tait) departed at 1.00am and returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour with the vessel in tow at 2.40am," Mr Warren advised.

The boat owner was not a Marine Assist contributor and had not previously contacted the Coast Guard to provide a trip plan but did make a subsequent donation to QF11.

On Saturday afternoon at Rosslyn Bay Harbour, on an extreme low tide, a vessel owner inadvertently dropped the wheels of his tandem trailer off the end of the boat ramp when retrieving his boat.

The owner was not aware of this fact and had assumed the brakes on the trailer had jammed, and was focusing on this as the fault as the tide rose.

"Coast Guard members noticed the problem and rendered assistance, towing the car and trailer out just as water began lapping at the car's rear bumper," Mr Warren advised.

A painted mark has now been placed onto the pontoon to indicate the end of the ramp near the Coast Guard base.

Current Notices to Mariners for Shoalwater Bay closures concluded on Saturday 22 July.

However on the following day (Sunday) numerous radio conversations were heard by the Coast Guard between Navy Warships and yachties/fishing boats off Townshend Island regarding vessel clearance distances and requested course adjustments.

Shoalwater Bay Range Control advised that, although current live firing activities have concluded, naval vessels are still operating in the area and should be avoided.