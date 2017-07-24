27°
News

Yeppoon Coast Guard called to help damaged yacht near Peru

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 24th Jul 2017 12:35 PM
Yeppoon Coast Guard
Yeppoon Coast Guard Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT WAS a busy weekend for the Coast Guard down in Yeppoon, with the crew even fielding calls from Peru.

It was on Saturday afternoon when Coast Guard Yeppoon received a phone call from a member of the public seeking assistance for a friend who had contacted him by satellite phone from a yacht at sea.

The yachtsman reported a crack in the hull and assistance may be required.

The caller provided GPS coordinates which quickly indicated to the duty crew that the vessel was outside of Capricornia waters.

A plot of the coordinates placed the vessel 400 miles west of Peru in the Pacific Ocean.

The caller was advised to contact the Australian Maritime Safety Authority regarding this issue.

"Gormans Removals Rescue was deemed not to have sufficient fuel capacity for this rescue," Flotilla Commander Jim Warren joked.

More local rescues were called in over the weekend with a boat owner calling in a broken down vessel on Friday night.

The owner request a tow for a 4.5m vessel that had broken down with three persons on board near Findlay's Reef, about 8nm north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.　

"Despite the late hour, a crew was called out and Gormans Removals Rescue (Skipper: John Tait) departed at 1.00am and returned to Rosslyn Bay Harbour with the vessel in tow at 2.40am," Mr Warren advised.

The boat owner was not a Marine Assist contributor and had not previously contacted the Coast Guard to provide a trip plan but did make a subsequent donation to QF11.

On Saturday afternoon at Rosslyn Bay Harbour, on an extreme low tide, a vessel owner inadvertently dropped the wheels of his tandem trailer off the end of the boat ramp when retrieving his boat.

The owner was not aware of this fact and had assumed the brakes on the trailer had jammed, and was focusing on this as the fault as the tide rose.

"Coast Guard members noticed the problem and rendered assistance, towing the car and trailer out just as water began lapping at the car's rear bumper," Mr Warren advised.

A painted mark has now been placed onto the pontoon to indicate the end of the ramp near the Coast Guard base.　　

Current Notices to Mariners for Shoalwater Bay closures concluded on Saturday 22 July.

However on the following day (Sunday) numerous radio conversations were heard by the Coast Guard between Navy Warships and yachties/fishing boats off Townshend Island regarding vessel clearance distances and requested course adjustments.

Shoalwater Bay Range Control advised that, although current live firing activities have concluded, naval vessels are still operating in the area and should be avoided.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
REVEALED: The hottest property in CQ right now

REVEALED: The hottest property in CQ right now

Property on Capricorn Coast selling in as little as four days as sea change demand increases

Search over for elderly woman missing since Sunday

DRINK DRIVER: Proserpine police stopped a male driver, travelling 3.5 times the limit with an unrestrained child passenger.

Capricornia police searched for the missing woman aged in her 80s

Hiring blitz as Rockhampton firm surges

Jack Trenaman from SMW, Joel Heazlewood Coxon Radiators, Ben Hughes from Adani and Cr Neil Fisher.

Lift sees Rocky company deliver jobs jackpot

Blooming good time ahead for CQ festival

GOOD VIBES: Festival-lovers dancing into the night at last years Tropical Bloom at Hedlow Creek.

World famous acts included in line-up of local rave

Local Partners

Intense final assault against enemy at Shoalwater Bay

Joint military exercise in Central Queensland wraps up with final fight against enemy at Shoalwater Bay

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

BOMBSHELL: Deputy mayor resigns but who is heir apparent?

STEPPING DOWN: Livingstone Councillor Graham Scott has a number of reasons why he is unable to continue as deputy mayor.

He gave a number of reasons why he was unable to continue

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Iraq veteran provides PTSD hope for Rocky battlers

James Greenshield (right) was diagnosed with PTSD as a result of his military service overseas, particularly the incident where the armoured vehicle he was in was hit by a roadside bomb. His wife Kirsty (left) has been by his side as he battle PTSD afterwards and now they tour Australia sharing their story and the lessons they learned.

Veteran says PTSD needs healing as well as treating symptoms

Michael Phelps just raced a shark

Olympic swimming legend loses by a fin in the battle of man versus beast

Families that game together, stay together?

Gaming is becoming an increasingly popular opportunity for family bonding, according to new studies.

More parents, grandparents turn to gaming to connect with kids

REVIEW: The Bodyguard musical is a great night out

Kip Gamblin and Paulini in a scene from the musical The Bodyguard.

PAULINI tackles Whitney Houston's powerhouse songs flawlessly.

What 'intimidated' Chris Hemsworth's Thor while filming?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has a new look in the third film.Source:Supplied

It looks like Chris Hemsworth met his match.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 episode 2 - Stormborn

Kit Harington in a scene from season seven episode two of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

‘Who thought this 9/11 movie was a good idea?’

Charlie Sheen is trapped in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Has this Charlie Sheen movie already trashed on 9/11?

Ben cooks his way into the MasterChef grand final

MasterChef Australia's 2017f finalists Ben Ungermann and Diana Chan will battle it out in Monday's grand final.

IPSWICH cook draws on his Dutch heritage to impress the judges.

R2 Zoned in the Heart of Yeppoon!

18 Arthur Street, Yeppoon 4703

Residential Land This 812m block which is zoned R2 has great potential to be ... $450,000

This 812m block which is zoned R2 has great potential to be developed with its central location and level ground gives plenty of opportunities.

MAGNIFICENT HOME WITH MAN SHED.

3 Leitrim Court, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $610,000

This immaculately presented designer home has a cutting edge style, a neutral colour scheme and pristine finishing’s throughout. Features include: 4 generous size...

Downsizing or Investing? Ideal Lowset Brick!

7 Doblo Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

With a little TLC this low-set brick home could make an ideal investment property or an easy care, low-maintenance home. Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac and...

Capricorn Coast Restaurant and Function Facility with Residence and Spectacular Views

580 Tanby Rd, Taroomball 4703

House 3 1 Offers to...

FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of lawns, dam, beautifully kept gardens of mainly native plants and views to the Yeppoon coastal...

Capricorn Coast Restaurant and Function Facility with Residence and Spectacular Views

580 Tanby Rd, Taroomball 4703

Commercial FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of ... Offers to...

FREEHOLD FOR SALE Set on 7 Acres, featuring a stunning landscape of lawns, dam, beautifully kept gardens of mainly native plants and views to the Yeppoon coastal...

Golden Opportunity - Triplex Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Unit 6 3 3 $445,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Renovated Cottage on The Range

48 Brae Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $349,000

This beautiful 3 bedroom cottage has an exquisite position on The Range. Renovated throughout to make this the perfect home for you to move straight in or rent...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $315,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Beautifully Maintained Family Home

36 Cowap Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $269,000

This Park Avenue home has all the hard work done with a brand new kitchen and an upstairs bathroom renovated in recent years. Other great features...

IMPRESSIVE FAMILY HOME WITH PRIVATE CREEK SETTING

6 Cobble Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

A delight to inspect this stunning family home in Hillside with a taste of the Mediterranean is immaculate and a fine example of quality and perfect family...

'We’re goin' to Bonnie Doon!' and now you can too

How's the serenity?

The experience will have you exclaiming “how’s the serenity?”

New life for Bree and historic Oddfellows Hall

TWO CHANGES: Bree Dahl with her new baby Ivy in front of the historic Oddfellows Hall she purchased at auction and will renovate into a house.

Historic hall to be turned into home

Financial scandal destroys alternative community

Families who gave thousands to be a part of an alternative community at Mt Burrell, west of Murwillumbah, are now trying to recover their investment. Picture: Jamie Hanson

Dream Utopia turns into a nightmare

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out