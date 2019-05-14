Yeppoon Coast Guard finds distress beacon

YEPPOON Coast Guard is reinforcing the importance of beacon registration and lodging trip reports after finding a distress beacon floating in the water.

Last Tuesday at 8.05am, Coast Guard Yeppoon rescue vessel Gormans Removals Rescue was near Stockyard Point on the way to Port Clinton and when skipper Kingsley Bartle noticed the reflection of sunlight from the aerial of a distress beacon (EPIRB).

Mr Bartle ordered an immediate reversal of course and the crew were able to spot the EPIRB again and pick it up.

Since there had been no reports of boats in distress and the beacon had not been activated, the crew were amazed by the find.

Mr Bartle said it was like finding a needle in a haystack.

When the EPIRB was returned to base at Rosslyn Bay, it was revealed it was almost brand new and would not expire for about 10 years.

However, when the Coast Guard contacted the Australian Maritime Safety Authority they were told the EPIRB had not been registered, as required by maritime regulations, and the owner could not be contacted as a result.

On Saturday, duty officer Barry Semple noticed about a dozen jet skis leave Rosslyn Bay, heading north and equipped for a long trip.

However, none of them lodged a trip plan with the Coast Guard. It is assumed the EPIRB fell off one of the jet skis.

The incident highlights the importance of EPIRB registration and lodging trip reports with the Coast Guard.

If the beacon had been activated in an emergency, rescue authorities would have had no idea of what type of vessel to look for, emergency contact details or how many people were on board.