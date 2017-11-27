Yeppoon Coast Guard goes larger than life

NEW ADDITION: Flotilla Commander Jim Warren and Wayne Hennig, NoosaCat owner and Managing Director, exchanging the signed contract for the new Noosacat 4100 for Coast Guard Yeppoon.

YEPPOON Coast Guard is going larger than life with its new service vessel.

A more powerful boat has been ordered and set to be delivered in December 2018.

Flotilla Commander Jim Warren and Deputy Commander John Tait recently visited the NoosaCat factory to sign the contract document and hand over a cheque for the deposit on the new vessel.

It measures 11.85m and is a diesel-powered catamaran which will provide marine rescue services on the Capricorn Coast for the next 15 years.

The vessel will be powered by two 335hp Mercruiser 4.2 litre V8 diesel engines with Duo Prop sterndrive units.

The two 800 litre diesel fuel tanks will give it an endurance of 32 hours at 24 knots and will include a 5.0 KVA generator set to power auxiliary equipment.

It came to a cost of nearly $800,000 and will be partly met by a State Government grant of $200,000.

The remaining funds will come from community funding, sponsorship and the sale of the current primary rescue vessel.

The flotilla will retain the secondary vessel, RMH Rescue, for operational back up and has been modified to provide a towing bollard, additional cleats for rafting up and clear space for a stretcher patient during medical evacuations.

It also has the capacity to participate in helicopter winch operations.

The new vessel will be equipped with the latest electronic equipment including three 3 x 15.6" multi-function displays, GPS, chart plotter, autopilot, radar, depth sounder, FLIR infrared camera, AIS, TracPlus transmitter, radio direction finder, three VHF radios and satellite phone.

Yeppoon Coast Guard services from Rosslyn Bay Harbour to Island Head Creek in the north, Cape Capricorn in the south and 50 nautical miles to sea.

It averages 130 search and rescue operations per year.