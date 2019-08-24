Yeppoon Coast Guard proudly reveals their new rescue vessel
THE rescue capability of Yeppoon Coast Guard is going next level thanks to the arrival of their new vessel Yeppoon Rescue One.
After arriving early Tuesday morning at QF11 Volunteer Base, Rosslyn Bay, following a lengthy voyage from Noosa, the new vessel was proudly unveiled this morning.
Media crews were invited to attend a VIP tour and information session aboard Yeppoon Rescue One, capturing crew members being inducted onto the boat - an essential part of the Competent Crew process.
Yeppoon Rescue One is set-up for specialised missions including extended patrols and medivacs.
The vessel's features include:
- Air-conditioning,
- Fischer Panda GmbH Genset,
- Microwave,
- Fridge,
- Hot water,
- Shower,
- Stretcher base.
- The Mercury Marine Australia & New Zealand Mercruiser V8 TDI 335hp diesel stern drives (fully loaded at 9.5t with +1,800ltr diesel) to 30 knots WOT and has a range of 1,070km/+570NM.
- Complete Search and Rescue fit-out with Furuno Fishing Fanatics
- 3 x TZT15 MFDs,
- Radar,
- Nav-pilot,
- Loud hailer,
- AIS,
- Icom Australia Official radios and
- Rhotheta radio direction finder.
- Night time searches made easier with FLIR Systems M625 thermal camera and
- Hella marine day/night lighting.