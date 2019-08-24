Yeppoon Coast Guard proudly reveals their new rescue vessel

NEW VESSEL: Coast Guard Yeppoon QF11 Volunteer Base, Rosslyn Bay welcomed their new boat Yeppoon Rescue One on Tuesday morning before unveiling it to the public on Saturday morning.

THE rescue capability of Yeppoon Coast Guard is going next level thanks to the arrival of their new vessel Yeppoon Rescue One.

After arriving early Tuesday morning at QF11 Volunteer Base, Rosslyn Bay, following a lengthy voyage from Noosa, the new vessel was proudly unveiled this morning.

Media crews were invited to attend a VIP tour and information session aboard Yeppoon Rescue One, capturing crew members being inducted onto the boat - an essential part of the Competent Crew process.

Yeppoon Rescue One is set-up for specialised missions including extended patrols and medivacs.

The vessel's features include:

Air-conditioning,

Fischer Panda GmbH Genset,

Microwave,

Fridge,

Hot water,

Shower,

Stretcher base.

The Mercury Marine Australia & New Zealand Mercruiser V8 TDI 335hp diesel stern drives (fully loaded at 9.5t with +1,800ltr diesel) to 30 knots WOT and has a range of 1,070km/+570NM.

