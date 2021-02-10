Yeppoon Coast Guard rescues boat dragged onto rocks

The boat completely cocooned on its trailer.

Yeppoon Coast Guard went to the rescue of a power boat that had dragged its anchor and was pushed onto rocks overnight at Second Beach, Great Keppel Island.

The volunteer crew received the call from the Mackay-based owner on Thursday, February 4.

The extent of the damage was not known and the Yeppoon Rescue One with skipper Kingsley Bartle and crew arrived on scene at high tide ready to float the boat.

The boat on the beach being wrapped in plastic.

As the vessel was beached and due to extensive damage, it was not fit to float.

Coast Guard members assisted the owner for four hours to position the boat in readiness for low tide.

The crew returned on Friday with pumps and waterproof tarpaulins to wrap the vessel hull and cover the hole.

The vessel was wrapped, water was pumped out using the Coast Guard’s petrol water pump and a portable electric pump and the vessel towed off the sand and back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

This job took another four hours, but was completed successfully.

The photos show the boat being wrapped just off the beach, under tow and then safely on its trailer.

Boat under tow from Great Keppel Island.

On Saturday morning, February 6, skipper Kingsley Bartle and crew were called to assist a Marine Assist member in a 6m vessel that had broken down at The Pinnacles, 15 miles north of Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

After two hours of towing, the vessel was safely back into Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

Later that day, at 4pm, skipper Phil Schefe and crew were called to a 5.2m vessel that had broken down on Lammermoor Beach.

The boat was towed successfully back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour and the owner gave an appropriate donation.

On Sunday, February 7, at 9am skipper Kingsley Bartle and crew were called to a vessel broken down at Great Keppel Island.

The vessel was towed back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour in a one-hour operation and a small donation was received.

During the entire weekend a local fishing competition took place.

The great weather and the extra boats on the water made the radio log twice as busy as a normal weekend.

On Saturday, a safe boating course was conducted by Jim Goodsell at the Coast Guard centre with 15 boaters in attendance and a good time was had by all.

The Coast Guard will conduct a garage sale on Saturday, February 13 at Rosslyn Bay.

A great variety of items will be offered for sale including the kitchen sink.