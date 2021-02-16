Yeppoon Coast Guard rescues skippers on Valentine’s Day

The Yeppoon Coast Guard was not called out to a single weekday incident last week, something the coast guard chalked up to high winds and few boats heading onto the water.

On Saturday morning, a paddle-out memorial was held for Rhys Yore, who was killed in a vehicle crash last month at Fig Tree Creek, Yeppoon.

Friends and Capricorn Coast residents attended, offering flowers and a large flare display.

The Coast Guard attended the memorial out of respect and to ensure the safety of people on the water.

The Rhys Yore memorial.

Afterwards, they were also called to help the skipper of a half cabin cruiser broken down near Bald Rock.

Daryl Greer in command of Yeppoon Rescue One departed Rosslyn Bay at 10.20am, took the boat in tow with the help of his crew, and had the boat safely back on the pontoon at Rosslyn Bay by 1.40pm.

Valentine’s Day started with light winds, sunshine, and quite a few boats out on the water.

The Coast Guard was in action early Sunday morning.

The skipper of a 4.5m tinny phoned at 5.30am as his outboard would not start.

Skipper Jim Warren and crew left the harbour in Marine Assist Rescue at 6.10am and had the vessel back in the harbour within the hour.

Minutes later, Jim Goodsell and crew went to the aid of a boat anchored just off Monkey Beach, Great Keppel Island.

The skipper of the half cabin cruiser phoned to advise he had a fish hook caught in his arm.

Mr Greer drove the boat back to the harbour in the wake of Marine Assist Rescue; returning at about 20 knots, they arrived at the harbour at 8.21am.

Coast Guard officers were on hand at the harbour pontoon to assist with the tying up of the boat and loading it onto the boat trailer.

A donation by a supporter of a ‘shed full of gear’ resulted in a garage sale, open day, and sausage sizzle at the Coast Guard building at Rosslyn Bay on Saturday.

The Coast Guard thanked its supporters for the funds raised, which would help pay for its rescues.