Yeppoon Coast Guard rescues three vessels on weekend

YEPPOON Coast Guard radio operators were kept busy on the weekend as people flocked to the coast with their power boats to take advantage of the ideal conditions.

Despite the favourable surf, the Coast Guard received a number of calls for help.

On Thursday August 16, a Marine Assist contributor requested help after his 4.5m power boat broke down off Fisherman's Beach, Great Keppel Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue's skipper Kingsley Bartle and crew left Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 5.40pm to tend to the vessel.

The crew arrived on scene at 6.20pm and took the boat in tow.

Two Dutch tourists were taken on board the rescue vessel and returned to the harbour at 7.30pm.

On Saturday morning, Coast Guard crews were out training when a Marine Assist contributor in a polycraft vessel with three passengers on board requested help.

The vessel had encountered engine trouble at Pumpkin Island.

Gormans Removals Rescue, with skipper Jim Goodsell, departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 12.45pm and returned with the boat in tow at 1.35pm.

At 6.40pm Saturday, Flotilla Commander Jim Warren received a request for help from a 34 foot fly bridge cruiser.

The cruiser had four passengers on board and had run out of fuel just north of Corio Bay.

Gormans Removal Rescue with skipper Daryll Greer and crew departed the harbour at 7pm and towed the vessel back to the harbour at 10.45pm.

The vessel was a new purchase by the family and fuel consumption was greater than expected.

The boat owner made a substantial donation to the Coast Guard and joined Marine Assist.

Activity on the water quietened down on Sunday due to strong winds, which kept many boaties at home.