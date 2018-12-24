Yeppoon Coast Guard rescues vessel in rough conditions

ACTION STATIONS: Coast Guard Yeppoon responded to a radio call from a 9 metre motor cruiser near Humpy Island on Sunday morning.

ACTION STATIONS: Coast Guard Yeppoon responded to a radio call from a 9 metre motor cruiser near Humpy Island on Sunday morning. Contributed

Yeppoon Coast Guard shared their account of rescuing a boat yesterday which had lost the ability to steer.

"Just after 5 am Sunday 23 December 2018, Coast Guard Yeppoon received a radio call from a 9 metre motor cruiser with 2 persons on board about 2 nautical miles west of Humpy Island,” a Yeppoon Coast Guard spokesperson said.

"The vessel had lost steering and could not make way. Gormans Removals Rescue and crew departed Rosslyn Bay Harbour at about 05:30 am and took the destressed vessel under tow returning at 07:40 am.

"Sea conditions were rough with 1.5 to 2.5 metre waves and a following sea.”

They said the owners had recently purchased the vessel and were delivering it from Bundaberg to Seaforth north of Mackay.

"They were extremely grateful for the assistance provided by Coast Guard,” the spokesperson said.

"Over the holiday period is you are planning on going out on the water remember to check the weather information and local conditions regularly.

"Don't forget to log your trip with Coast Guard including your vessel details, destination and estimated time of return.”

The Coastguard said weather reports and safety messages were transmitted on VHF marine radio channels 21 and 22 at 7.05am, 12.05pm and 5.05pm.